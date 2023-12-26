ADB approved Project for Agricultural Development and Food Security in the Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

Recently the Asian Development Bank approved technical assistance project titled “Resilient and Inclusive Agricultural Development and Food Security in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation”.

The project’s covers Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The CAREC member countries face considerable challenges in ensuring food security. A number of factors, including climate change, disasters triggered by natural hazards, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and disruptions in cross-border food supply chains, have adversely impacted food security in the CAREC region. Many of these factors will continue to pose significant risks to food security in the region.

The project worth US$ 3 million will be funded by the ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund.

The project prioritizes:

  • Tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability
  • Promoting rural development and food security
  • Strengthening governance and institutional capacity
  • Fostering regional cooperation and integration

The proposed regional technical assistance will strengthen food security in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) member countries. It will support the commitment of the ADB to achieving resilient and sustainable food security in the region.

Building on the outcomes of key regional cooperation priority activities, the TA will help identify business opportunities for bankable food security related investment projects relevant to the focus areas stated in the cooperation framework. ///nCa, 26 December 2023

 

 

