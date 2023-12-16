Turkmenbashi International Seaport offers a new system of tariff rates

In order to create a logistics center in the international seaport of Turkmenbashi and in line with the improvement of tariff policy, as well as the creation of a cargo base on the territory of the port, Turkmenbashi port offers a new tariff system.
Tariff rates
Note:
- Incoming and outgoing vessels with transit cargoes are accepted without waiting in line;
- Unloading and loading of the vessel will be carried out within 24 hours;
- Mooring between the terminals of the port will be free of charge. ///Agency of Marine and River Ways of Turkmenistan “Türkmendeňizderýaýollary”