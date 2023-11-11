UN Agencies and USAID partner with the Government of Turkmenistan on conducting the 1st Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations Regional Conference

On November 10-11, 2023 the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the United Nation Resident Coordinator Office in Turkmenistan (UN RCO), the Regional Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia (OHCHR) and US Agency of International Development (USAID) “Safe Migration in Central Asia” program organized the 1st Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations (TAMUN) Regional Conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Human Rights Declaration as part of the Global UN Awareness Campaign.

Youth organizations contributed significantly to the Conference’s organization. Young experts from the Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT SU) were invited to co-organize the Conference to introduce the participants to the MUN world, including the MUN rules and procedures. Leaders of the “Regional Network of Youth Organizations and Youth Champions of Change in Central Asia for drug free, healthy, safe and secure societies” also attended the event to facilitate Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) session on drug use prevention. Young SDG Ambassadors in Turkmenistan and alumni of UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy were deeply involved in ensuring the event’s success.

In total around 100 students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in a 2-day TAMUN conference simulating the work of 4 committees: (i) Security Council to discuss the role of youth to prevent the online extremism propaganda, (ii) Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) – Trafficking in persons and the use of technologies, (iii) UN Committee on Civil and Political Rights (UNCCPR), (iv) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) – Prevention of drug use in CA. Participants simulated the work and structure of the respective UN committees and commissions. Thematic sessions and plenary discussions also provided an opportunity for participants to interact with the international experts from the UN bodies and share their experiences and opinions with each other.

Overall, the TAMUN conference provided a valuable opportunity for young people in Central Asia to gain insight into the work of the United Nations, to enhance their understanding of international affairs but also to cultivate critical thinking, diplomacy, and teamwork skills. It is a significant contribution to the ongoing efforts of UNOCT, UNODC, UNRCCA, UNRCO, OHCHR, USAID in Turkmenistan and Central Asia aimed at creating a positive impact in the years to come and in engaging the youth in addressing global challenges and promoting peace and sustainable development.

The Model United Nations, also known as Model UN or MUN, is an extra-curricular activity in which students roleplay United Nations delegates of the Member States and simulate various UN committees. Organized together with high school or university students with subject matter expertise, Model UN conferences draw young participants from the UN Member States and through simulations that follow procedural rules adapted from actual UN rules advance the understanding of contemporary global issues and the importance of the work of the United Nations.

This initiative was launched in Turkmenistan in 2022 with the aim to support and complement the initiative of the UNODC on the roll-out of education materials in Turkmenistan and other education initiatives carried out by UNOCT, UNRCCA, OHCHR , and USAID SMICA in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

Opening remarks by Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan at the 1st Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations Regional Conference

Dear Rector, Dear lecturers, Dear students from universities of Turkmenistan, Dear students from Central Asian countries, Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen,

It is an honor for me to stand before you today at the first Turkmenistan Ashgabat Model United Nations Regional Conference. This remarkable event is a result of continuous collaboration between the Government of Turkmenistan, UN Agencies in Turkmenistan, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Our presence here today symbolizes something more profound than just an international conference; it signifies a collective commitment to peace, security, and global cooperation. TAMUN brings together a diverse range of participants, both local and international, under the auspices of the UN. The “One UN” concept embodies unity and collaboration, where UN agencies and international organizations work together towards a common goal – creating a safer, more peaceful, and secure world.

Model UN provides a unique platform for students to simulate the roles of UN delegates from member states, engaging in critical discussions on various global issues. This not only expands their understanding of world events but also develops essential skills such as diplomacy, leadership, and teamwork. With the participation of around 100 students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in this two-day event, it becomes evident that our young participants are committed to shaping a more inclusive and just world, and contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

The involvement of youth is the foundation of this conference. Youth is not just the future of our society; it is its immediate present. The direction we choose to build a fairer and more sustainable world depends on your participation, ideas, and energy. Your voices are a force capable of influencing decisions concerning our future. In this context, the role of youth in strengthening peace in the Central Asian region and globally is simply invaluable.

The United Nations recognizes and values the contribution of youth. Your ability to see the world from a new perspective, your initiatives, and your commitment to positive change are the driving force that inspires us all. The UN considers youth a key partner in achieving sustainable development, and your active role in events like TAMUN only reinforces this conviction.

The UN in Turkmenistan actively supports efforts aimed at enhancing stability and peace in the region. We acknowledge that youth is a key factor in achieving sustainable development and, therefore, actively implement programs and initiatives aimed at involving youth in dialogue and decision-making processes. We are confident that your contributions and the enthusiasm of young leaders play a decisive role in shaping peace and prosperity.

Our world faces numerous challenges, from climate change to global security, and the gathered young minds here represent hope in finding solutions to these problems. Their participation contributes to instilling a sense of responsibility and inspires them to become global citizens actively involved in addressing these issues. TAMUN is a significant step towards shaping future leaders who will carry the torch of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

In conclusion, I would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who worked on organizing this conference and all the participants who gathered here to make this event possible. Let’s continue to work together, in the spirit of the United Nations, to build a safer, more peaceful, and secure world where the potential of youth is utilized for the benefit of all humanity.

Thank you for your attention, and I hope this conference will be productive and enlightening for everyone.

