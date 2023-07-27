Who is Pan Gongsheng, the new head of the Central Bank of China?

News Central Asia (nCa)

China announced on 25 July 2023 that Pan Gongsheng has been appointed as the Governor of the People’s Bank of China since 1 July 023. In addition, he is also the current Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary and the Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

He was born on 8 July 1963 in Anqing, Anhui, China.

Pan received his Ph.D. in economics from Renmin University of China. He did his post-doctoral research at Cambridge University and was a research fellow at Harvard University.

He was Vice President of Agricultural Bank of China from 2008-2010. Prior to Agricultural Bank Pan worked at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in a number of positions.

In 2012, Pan joined the People’s Bank of China as Deputy Governor, and later assumed leadership of State Administration of Foreign Exchange, as its administrator. Pan leads Leading Group of Internet Financial Risks Remediation, which has been tasked with clamping down on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China.

He is also a member of the Academic Committee of the China Finance 40 Forum (CF40). In July 2023, he was appointed as the secretary of the People’s Bank of China Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, succeeding Guo Shuqing. /// nCa, 27 July 2023 [picture and information credit Wikipedia]

 

 

