News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Central Asia must remain vigilant against spontaneous fires

Central Asia must remain vigilant against spontaneous fires

By


With an unusually hot summer and other factors triggering wildfires in many countries, Central Asia needs to remain vigilant against spontaneous fires.

As a standard practice, the fire departments across the region maintain the map of the areas and spots at risk of spontaneous fires. It would be advisable to update those maps.

There should be a general campaign through the print, electronic, and social media to educate the public to refrain from acts that could trigger the fire, and the initial steps that can be taken to contain the fire before the fire brigade arrives. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

 

#Central_Asia, #fire_safety

Related posts:

  1. Central Asia must remain focused on Air Quality Management
  2. Central Asia remarkably cohesive at international platforms
  3. Central Asia Media Conference – Partial description of elephant
  4. Israel lesson for Central Asia: Use Internet wisely, profitably
  5. Kazakhstan Unrest – Some Lessons for Central Asia
  6. CAREC Institute: How to increase COVID-19 vaccination trust in Central and West Asia
  7. The 4th Edition EU – Central Asia Civil Society Forum ended in Tashkent
  8. Beware Central Asia – Social media is already a deadly battlefield, with no rules of war
  9. Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”
  10. ISIS in Central Asia ??? – Part Six
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan