Central Asia must remain vigilant against spontaneous fires



With an unusually hot summer and other factors triggering wildfires in many countries, Central Asia needs to remain vigilant against spontaneous fires.

As a standard practice, the fire departments across the region maintain the map of the areas and spots at risk of spontaneous fires. It would be advisable to update those maps.

There should be a general campaign through the print, electronic, and social media to educate the public to refrain from acts that could trigger the fire, and the initial steps that can be taken to contain the fire before the fire brigade arrives. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

#Central_Asia, #fire_safety