Turkmenistan to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Devastated Afghanistan

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care will send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which was devastated by the recent earthquakes. The proposal was announced at a meeting of the Foundation on Wednesday, 5 November, by its Executive Director and Vice President for Medical Affairs, Oguljahan Atabayeva.

“At all times, the Turkmen people have lived in harmony with their neighbors, sharing both joy and sorrow. In difficult times, our people have always extended a helping hand to their neighbors, which is evidence of their respectful attitude and commitment to humanistic traditions,” said National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, ordering assistance to the Afghan people.

The humanitarian aid will include medicine, food, clothing, and other essential items for children in need.

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan on the night of Monday, 3 Nov. According to the UN, preliminary reports confirm at least 20 people were killed and hundreds injured. This natural disaster struck the country just two months after a devastating quake hit its eastern regions. ///nCa, 6 November 2025 (photo credit – AFP)