ECO Interior Ministers Convene in Tehran After 15-Year Hiatus: Regional Security and Economic Integration Take Center Stage

nCa Report

Overview

The fourth meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Interior Ministers concluded in Tehran on October 28, 2025, marking a significant milestone after a 15-year hiatus.

The summit, held at the Summit Conference Hall, brought together ministers and senior officials from ten member states and adopted the Tehran Declaration, outlining comprehensive commitments to enhance regional security and law enforcement cooperation.

Participants and Attendance

The meeting convened interior ministers and senior officials from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, the Interior Minister of Oman and Deputy Interior Minister of Iraq attended as guest delegates. The event was also attended by ECO Secretary-General Dr. Asad M. Khan and inaugurated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Key Themes and Presidential Address

President Pezeshkian emphasized that the ECO region requires robust infrastructure for economic development, security, and welfare more than ever before. He identified Interior Ministries as key pillars of stability and economic resilience, stressing that effective economic cooperation cannot be achieved without joint security mechanisms and predictable frameworks.

The president highlighted several critical regional challenges, including illegal migration, drug trafficking, and terrorism, calling for enhanced coordination to address these shared security threats. He described ECO as a legacy of decades of effort toward regional integration and pointed to the recent ECO Summit in Azerbaijan as evidence of renewed political will to shape the ECO Vision 2035.

Call for Regional Police Force

A notable proposal from President Pezeshkian was the creation of a regional police body, the “ECO Police” or “ECOPOL,” to counter shared threats. He described its absence as a major gap in the region’s security architecture and identified it as an important unfinished project for the organization.

Regional Context and Challenges

Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, Pezeshkian stated that the region has faced more foreign interventions than any other in modern history. He referenced ongoing conflicts in West Asia, specifically mentioning the Israeli occupation and the situation in Gaza, which he condemned as the most horrific genocide and crime against humanity in recent years. He concluded by calling on Central Asian, Caucasus, South and West Asian, and Gulf nations to design a coherent, homegrown, and development-oriented security architecture to ensure regional stability and independence.

Ministerial Statements

Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Eskandar Momeni emphasized the importance of utilizing police capacities and expertise, ensuring timely and efficient exchange of information between member states, and upgrading international police cooperation to address terrorism and transnational organized crime. He noted that while significant progress has been made in regional security cooperation, the Tehran Declaration sets out a roadmap for more effective, actionable steps in tackling emerging challenges.

ECO Secretary-General Dr. Asad M. Khan acknowledged the significance of reconvening after such a long interval. He observed that while ECO has made important advances in institutionalizing judicial and law enforcement cooperation among its members, more regular engagement and implementation of agreed frameworks are required to meet emerging security challenges and support regional integration.

The Tehran Declaration

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Tehran Declaration, a comprehensive framework establishing shared commitments for future cooperation. The declaration addresses:

Enhanced cross-border police cooperation

Capacity-building initiatives among member states

Collective action against terrorism and transnational organized crime

Prevention of organized cross-border crime

Regularized engagement to ensure ongoing dialogue

Timely and efficient information exchange mechanisms

Economic Diplomacy and Urban Cooperation

Beyond security and border management, the meeting also focused on economic diplomacy, urban cooperation, and city-level partnerships among member states. Issues such as city twinning, cross-border collaboration, and the role of local governments in regional integration were high on the agenda, reflecting a holistic approach to regional development.

Bilateral Engagements

Tajikistan Meeting

On the sidelines of the main summit, President Pezeshkian met with Tajikistan’s Interior Minister Rakhimzoda Ramazon Hamro. During this meeting, the Iranian president proposed the possibility of establishing a common currency to bolster economic development in the West Asia region. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cohesion among regional states, especially Islamic nations, noting that based on religious and cultural ties, Muslim states can create a framework where communication flows smoothly and obstacles are removed.

Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran and Tajikistan share common culture, traditions, and customs, making it essential for bilateral relations to expand across all fields. He underlined security as a foundation for trade and cooperation, adding that strengthening friendly relations and safeguarding borders will allow both sides to effectively combat smugglers and security threats. The Tajik interior minister emphasized that security is key to expanding economic ties and called for close cooperation in combating terrorism and smuggling.

Afghanistan Participation

Afghanistan was represented at the meeting by Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr, Deputy Minister for Security of the Ministry of Interior. On the sidelines, Sadr met with the Deputy Minister of Interior of Turkey, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation. Notably, the Turkish official expressed satisfaction over a 50 percent reduction in human and drug trafficking since the Islamic Emirate came to power.

Other Bilateral Meetings

ECO Secretary-General Dr. Asad M. Khan held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs H.E. Ismat Aliyev and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs H.E. Muhammet Hydyrov, discussing strengthening the framework of law enforcement cooperation in various fields within the ECO region.

Broader Regional Relations

The meeting takes place against a backdrop of strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan. Recently, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes in Kabul. Both sides described their shared borders as “frontiers of friendship” and agreed to resume the border marker renovation project and enhance cooperation.

Analysis and Outlook

Analysts suggest that holding this meeting could help enhance security and economic relations and potentially assist Afghanistan in emerging from political isolation. The summit represents a significant step forward in reinforcing collaboration among ECO member states and reflects renewed determination to strengthen cooperation in key areas of mutual relations.

President Pezeshkian’s warning against foreign interference resonated throughout the discussions, as he emphasized that outsiders attempt to disrupt positive relations and pit Muslim nations against each other. His message was clear: “If we are united, we will be strong; otherwise, we will be weak.”

Conclusion

The fourth ECO Interior Ministers Meeting in Tehran marks a pivotal moment for regional cooperation after more than a decade of inactivity. The adoption of the Tehran Declaration, coupled with ambitious proposals for a regional police force and discussions about economic integration including a potential common currency, signals a renewed commitment to addressing shared challenges through collective action. As the organization moves toward implementing its Vision 2035, the summit has laid important groundwork for deeper security, economic, and diplomatic cooperation among member states. /// nCa, 29 October 2025