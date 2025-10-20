Ashgabat set to host the 30th International Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan Conference and Exhibition (OGT 2025), with a high-level delegation led by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) & Dragon Oil

Ashgabat is gearing up to host the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” on 22nd October, bringing together leading figures from the global energy sector under the theme: “Shaping the Future of Global Energy in the International Year of Peace and Trust – Innovation, Energy Transition, and Strategic Cooperation.”



HE Batyr Amanov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan, will open the conference, and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) & Dragon Oil, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during the Opening Ceremony, titled “ ⁠Solid Partnership, Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future”. The opening ceremony will be attended by ministers, ambassadors, and senior executives from the global oil and gas industry.



Distinguished participants at the Opening Ceremony include H.E. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Orkhan Zeynalov – Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Andrea Stegher – President of the International Gas Union (IGU), Mohammed Jukris Abdul Wahab – Executive Vice President, PETRONAS, Valerie Ducrot – Executive Director, Global Gas Centre (GGC), and Dr. Daniel Yergin – Vice Chairman of S&P Global and Chairman of CERAWeek.

Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd. continues its leading role this year as the Premier Partner of OGT 2025, reaffirming its position as a key strategic partner in Turkmenistan’s energy industry.

To date, more than 1,400 delegates from over 70 countries have registered to participate in OGT 2025, while over 100 exhibitors will showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions at OGT EXPO — the largest and most prominent energy exhibition in Turkmenistan. For detailed information about the sponsors and the full conference agenda, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com.