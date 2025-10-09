Turkmenistan Expands Healthcare Infrastructure: New Medical Centers to Be Built in Ashgabat, Tejen, and Dashoguz

In order to further develop Turkmenistan’s healthcare system, strengthen its material and technical base, and improve the quality of specialized medical services through the use of advanced technologies, the President of Turkmenistan has signed a series of resolutions.

These documents authorize the construction of new medical facilities in Ashgabat, Dashoguz, and Ahal Province.

Multidisciplinary Hospital in Ashgabat

The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry has been authorized to sign a contract with the Turkish company Gap Inşaat Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. for the design and construction of a 500-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Ashgabat.

Construction work will begin in October 2025, and the facility is expected to be fully completed and ready for operation by February 2029.

Inter-district Hospital in Tejen

The Turkmen company ‘Şadyýan gurluşyk’ will design and construct a 300-bed inter-district multidisciplinary hospital in the city of Tejen, Ahal Province.

The project includes landscaping of the surrounding area, equipping the hospital with modern medical equipment, spare parts, and consumables, as well as training medical personnel.

Construction will start in October 2025, with completion and commissioning planned for October 2028.

Maternal and Child Health Center in Dashoguz

A 400-bed Maternal and Child Health Center will be built in the city of Dashoguz, Dashoguz Province. The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry will serve as the project’s client, while ‘Şadyýan gurluşyk’ will also be responsible for its design and construction.

Construction will begin in October 2025, and the project is expected to be fully completed and operational by October 2028.

These initiatives highlight Turkmenistan’s commitment to modernizing its healthcare system, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and improving the quality of medical services. The new facilities will represent an important step toward strengthening the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and achieving international standards in the medical field. ///nCa, 9 October 2025