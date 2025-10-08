Transforming the Aral Sea region into a global hub for climate technologies: green energy, water-saving innovations, and opportunities for international partnership

B.S.Khabibullaev, Director of the Aral Sea International Innovation Centre under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Introduction: The Significance of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly

The participation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this September held profound political and historic significance not only for our country but for the entire region. Speaking from this prestigious platform, which gathers heads of state from across the globe, Uzbekistan raised critical issues including sustainable development, combating climate change, ensuring food security, and the efficient management of water resources.

Through his address at the United Nations, a premier global institution, our President further solidified Uzbekistan’s international standing and reputation as a proactive and responsible state. Notably, by showcasing the ecological and innovative initiatives being implemented in the Aral Sea region, Uzbekistan demonstrated its openness to global cooperation in addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Another significant aspect of this participation is the integration of Uzbekistan’s international environmental initiatives into the global political agenda, highlighting the Aral Sea region as an open platform for advancing climate technologies.

During the visit, the initiatives concerning the Aral Sea region received significant attention from the international community.

During his address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, our President paid special attention to the environmental disaster in the Aral Sea region and the ongoing initiatives aimed at mitigating its consequences. This issue has garnered significant focus from the international community, reaffirming that the Aral Sea crisis is recognized not only as a regional challenge but also as a global environmental concern.

Uzbekistan’s initiative to transform the Aral Sea region into a hub of sustainable development and innovation has received strong support from international partners. In particular, significant opportunities were highlighted for implementing joint projects in areas such as green energy, water-saving technologies, ecotourism, and the restoration of biodiversity.

Thus, the raising of the Aral Sea issue on the prestigious platform of the United Nations during the visit served as a significant political and practical foundation for strengthening global cooperation and attracting increased attention from international donors and organizations.

Transforming the Aral Sea region into a hub for global climate technologies.

The challenges arising from the desiccation of the Aral Sea serve as a profound lesson for the entire world. In response, Uzbekistan aims to transform the Aral Sea region into a “global laboratory” by implementing advanced practices in green energy, water-saving technologies, biodiversity restoration, and climate change adaptation.

Such an approach not only addresses regional challenges but also offers an effective model for the international community. The projects being implemented in the Aral Sea region can subsequently serve as a replicable framework for other areas facing the impacts of climate change.

On May 18, 2021, during the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, our President put forward the initiative to designate the Aral Sea region as a hub for ecological innovations and technologies. This proposal received enthusiastic support from the United Nations and the international community, and was unanimously adopted by all member states during the General Assembly plenary session. This resolution underscores Uzbekistan’s consistent and steadfast commitment to addressing the Aral Sea crisis and mitigating associated risks through a principled and effective approach.

The Aral disaster and its lessons for humanity.

The Aral Sea disaster is recognized worldwide as one of the greatest environmental catastrophes in human history. Once the fourth-largest lake in the world by surface area, the Aral Sea has almost completely dried up over the past half-century. This tragic development has dealt a severe blow to the regional climate, biodiversity, public health, and economy.

The drying up of the Aral Sea stands as a vivid example of human intervention that was not in harmony with nature. Excessive and inefficient use of water in irrigation, coupled with ineffective irrigation systems and planning errors, led to this major environmental disaster.

This tragedy underscored the necessity for humanity to use natural resources efficiently and wisely, highlighting the importance of developing water supply and agriculture solely based on sustainable technologies. At the same time, it clearly demonstrated that ensuring environmental security requires global solidarity and close international cooperation.

The imperative of sustainable development in the region.

The Aral Sea region today represents one of the most critical challenges for environmental, social, and economic sustainability in Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region. The limitations of natural resources, issues related to water supply, ongoing desertification processes, and declining living standards underscore the urgent need to implement a comprehensive sustainable development strategy in this area.

The necessity for sustainable development in the Aral Sea region is grounded in several key factors. Primarily, environmental security remains a pressing concern: frequent dust storms, soil degradation, and the loss of biodiversity pose direct threats to public health and the quality of life. Additionally, economic considerations are paramount, as the modernization of agriculture — the main source of income for the local population — requires the adoption of water-saving and innovative technologies.

Ensuring social sustainability requires a comprehensive set of measures aimed at creating new employment opportunities, increasing household incomes, and mitigating the risks of environmental migration. Furthermore, given that the challenges in the Aral Sea region transcend regional boundaries and hold global significance, addressing them necessitates reliance on international cooperation and partnership.

Opportunities of the Aral Sea region as an international innovation hub and platform for cooperation.

It is widely recognized that Uzbekistan has undertaken extensive and positive national efforts to combat the adverse environmental and public health impacts caused by the drying up of the Aral Sea. Since the early years of independence, the population of the White Aral Sea region has consistently felt the substantial support of the Uzbek government. The Government of Uzbekistan remains committed to paying continuous attention to the social welfare of the communities residing in the Aral Sea area.

Today, the Aral Sea region serves as an international innovation hub, playing a crucial role in promoting sustainable development in an area severely affected by ecological crisis. Through scientific, innovative, and practical projects, the center actively advances comprehensive work in key sectors including environmental protection, water resource management, agricultural technologies, energy, climate adaptation, and international cooperation.

In order to enhance the activities of the Center and further develop ecological and innovative technologies in the Aral Sea region, the Aral Sea International Innovation Center was transferred under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in accordance with Presidential Decree No. PQ-171 dated May 31, 2023.

In accordance with Presidential Decree No. PQ-5202 dated July 29, 2021, a modern laboratory, business accelerator training center, and technopark building, valued at 12.4 billion Uzbek soms, were completed and commissioned in 2024 within the Center’s premises. The laboratory is equipped with a plant seed gene bank and serves as a crucial scientific and innovative platform for preserving biodiversity in the region, protecting both native and introduced species, and achieving high efficiency in agricultural practices.

Currently, efforts are underway to commence full-scale operations at the facility, enrich the gene bank with an extensive seed collection, organize scientific research, and enhance the expertise of local specialists. This initiative not only supports sustainable agricultural development in Uzbekistan but also plays a crucial role in ensuring food security amid climate change and advancing international scientific cooperation across the entire Central Asian region.

Over the past period, the Center has established effective cooperation with a range of international and local organizations, as well as research institutes, in conducting scientific research and implementing projects. In particular, agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed with over 70 foreign and domestic entities. Currently, 20 scientific-practical and innovative projects with a total value of 23.9 billion Uzbek soms are being carried out. These projects encompass alternative green energy, aquaculture, intensive horticulture, medicinal plant cultivation, resource-saving technologies, and social programs.

The Center’s activities are primarily focused on improving the living standards of the population, introducing and developing salt- and drought-tolerant crops, and implementing resource-efficient technologies. At the same time, it carries out scientific-practical and innovative initiatives aimed at restoring ecosystems, preserving biodiversity, and enhancing the quality of life in collaboration with leading international organizations. Among these partners are the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA, UAE), the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (China), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other prestigious institutions.

The “Samanbay” (24.3 hectares) scientific-production site in Nukus district and the “Moynoq” (106 hectares) site in Moynoq district serve as the primary experimental and testing bases of the Center. At these sites, experimental research and monitoring activities are being conducted in cooperation with foreign and local organizations. Additionally, the Center hosts joint laboratories established in partnership with international collaborators, as well as its own in vitro, soil, water, and plant biotechnology laboratories. These infrastructures support the deepening of scientific research carried out in the experimental fields and enhance the effectiveness of ongoing studies.

Each of the ongoing projects is aimed at creating long-term solutions for the Aral Sea region. Thanks to its innovative approach and international cooperation, the Aral Sea International Innovation Center is gradually becoming the primary platform in Central Asia for scientific research, technological development, and sustainable development.

In its future plans, the Aral Sea International Innovation Center aims to ensure environmental sustainability by implementing innovative eco-technologies, including desertification control measures and smart agriculture solutions.

Simultaneously, to strengthen scientific research activities, plans have been made to establish modern laboratories, a business accelerator, a training center, a technopark, experimental sites, and data analysis centers.

The Center aims to implement large-scale joint projects by further expanding cooperation with international organizations. Additionally, one of the Center’s priority directions is developing programs focused on fostering innovative ideas, creating startups, and enhancing professional skills for farmers, entrepreneurs, local communities, youth, and women.

Conclusion

The Strategic significance of the initiative to transform the Aral Sea region into a global hub for climate technologies.

The initiative to transform the Aral Sea region into a global hub for climate technologies holds strategic significance not only on a regional scale but also worldwide. Its core essence lies in ensuring environmental sustainability, conserving water resources, mitigating desertification processes, and restoring biodiversity.

At the same time, the introduction of solar and wind energy, modern irrigation systems, and innovative technologies will open broad avenues for the development of a green economy in the region. This initiative will strengthen cooperation with international organizations such as the United Nations and the Green Climate Fund, creating new employment opportunities for the local population and enhancing overall prosperity.

Most importantly, the Aral Sea region's experience will serve as an effective model in addressing climate change and water resource challenges on a global scale in the future.