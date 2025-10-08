President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia

On 7 October 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić Radman.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that Croatia highly values its friendly relations with Turkmenistan. Taking the opportunity, G. Grlić Radman conveyed greetings from the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, and the Prime Minister, Andrej Plenković, to the head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

President Berdimuhamedov reciprocated with greetings, expressing confidence that the visit of the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs would mark a significant step in expanding bilateral dialogue and provide new impetus to the consistent development of mutually beneficial interstate cooperation.

It was highlighted that Turkmenistan, guided by its internationally recognized status of permanent neutrality, maintains peaceful relations with all countries of the world. Particular attention is given to active cooperation with international organizations, notably the United Nations and its structural divisions, as well as supporting initiatives to promote trust, mutual understanding, and sustainable development among members of the global community.

Emphasizing the productive nature of interaction with European countries, Berdimuhamedov noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Croatia is based on principles of friendship, equality, and mutual benefit.

It was underscored that political and diplomatic relations between the two states exhibit active dynamics. Croatia supports the international initiatives promoted by Turkmenistan at the UN platform. In turn, Turkmenistan supported Croatia in elections to international organizations.

President Berdimuhamedov, expressing Turkmenistan’s interest in the consistent development of bilateral partnerships in political, economic, trade, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, confirmed the country’s readiness to consider specific proposals from the Croatian side in these areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the continued successful development of the established productive interstate dialogue. ///nCa, 8 October 2025