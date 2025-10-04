Fitness Games-2025 in Ashgabat: A Sports Celebration for the 30th Anniversary of UAE–Turkmenistan Diplomatic Relations

Elvira Kadyrova, Ravilya Kadyrova, Tamir Shakirov

On 4 October 2025, the annual Fitness Games “UAE – Turkmenistan” sporting event took place in Ashgabat’s Olympic Town under the patronage of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan. The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The athletic battle brought together 120 participants, representing 40 teams—30 men’s and 10 women’s.

The event was opened by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, and the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture and Sport, Shohrat Mammedov.

In his address, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Minister of Sports, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of sporting cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan. He noted that from 2023–2025, the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club organized training camps in Ashgabat in collaboration with the Turkmenistan National Cycling Team. Furthermore, Turkmen athletes successfully participated in the “Gran Fondo Abu Dhabi” race in 2023 and 2024 and plan to compete again this year.

The Fitness Games, held for the third consecutive year, proved to be a true celebration of strength, endurance, and sportsmanship. Athletes competed in four intensive workouts that included speed running, rope climbing, strength exercises with a barbell, and burpees (a high-intensity plyometric exercise involving a squat, plank, push-up, and jump). Participants demonstrated not only physical power but also incredible determination, inspiring spectators with their vibrant performances.

Participating teams included: Unbroken “KSG”, Runfast, Black Borz, Athletes, Wolf’s, BSH, Astro, Garagoz, Navi, Eagle, Dostluk, Athlete’s Way Team, Borz’s, Ýaşlar Gurama, Fight Club, Black Squadron, Yeah Buddy, TM Edermen, UAE Embassy teams, Qatar Embassy team, Hells Angels, Immortals, USA Embassy (White Lotus), Next Level, Malaysia Embassy, Sprinter, Judoka, Argonauts, Olimp, Owez, Spice Girls, Diamond, Eterna, Brats, Not Angels, Butterfly, Women, Student Sport, Spark.

Sponsorship and organizational support for the event were provided by Dragon Oil, Fly Dubai, MaxFit, Görogly Fitness, Lotus Gym Club, Al-Wathba Cycling Team, Arassa Deniz, Arassa Söwda we Gurluşyk, Bold, and Mandarin Restaurant.

Thanks to their contributions, winners received valuable prizes, and lucky lottery winners took home airline tickets from FlyDubai to the UAE. Gift lotteries and memberships to the Lotus Gym Club were also drawn among the spectators.

The awards ceremony was the culmination of the Games, sparking a flurry of emotions among participants and spectators. The prize fund was distributed as follows:

Women’s Teams (Top 5):

Not Angels – $2,000 USD

– $2,000 USD Student Sport – $1,500 USD

– $1,500 USD Women – $700 USD

– $700 USD Diamond – $100 USD

– $100 USD Spark – $100 USD

Men’s Teams (Top 3 and Places 4–10):

Immortals – $2,000 USD

– $2,000 USD Unbroken “KSG” – $1,500 USD

– $1,500 USD Qatar Embassy Team – $700 USD

– $700 USD Wolf’s

Olimp

Black Squadron

Garagoz

Ýaşlar Gurama

Dostluk

Black Borz

The men’s teams that earned places 4 through 10 were each awarded a $100 USD cash prize.

Judges, sponsors, and organizers were also presented with cash prizes, commemorative Fitness Games logos, and certificates of participation, respectively.

The Fitness Games “UAE – Turkmenistan” 2025 was not just another spectacular event, but a symbol of the strengthening friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan. Athletes, spectators, and organizers created an atmosphere of unity and a drive for new achievements, making the day unforgettable. ///nCa, 4 October 2025

Photo report

Opening Ceremony of Fitness Games 2025

Fitness Games are in full swing – Titans are fighting for victory

Awards and gifts for ALL: Winners, participants and viewers