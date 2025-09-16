UNDP and UNIDO organized a series of environmental events in Ashgabat to mark World Ozone Day

Ashgabat, 16 September 2025 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) jointly organized a series of environmental events for schoolchildren and students in Ashgabat to mark World Ozone Day, observed globally each year on 16 September.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among young people about the importance of protecting the ozone layer, global challenges related to climate change, and practical steps that individuals can take to safeguard the environment.

On 11 September, UNDP and UNIDO experts held an educational session at School No. 55 on “Preserving the Ozone Layer and the Climate.” Students learned about the critical role of the ozone layer in sustaining life on Earth, global challenges associated with its depletion and climate change, and the importance of individual and collective action in safeguarding the environment. The programme concluded with an interactive quiz and a Q&A session, as well as a symbolic tree-planting activity on the school grounds, underscoring the value of translating knowledge into concrete measures for environmental protection.

On 15 September, School No. 15 welcomed another interactive lesson on “Protecting the Ozone Layer and Climate Change.” Students actively participated in a quiz, exchanged ideas, and reflected on their own experiences in relation to environmental protection. To put their learning into practice, the session concluded with a symbolic tree-planting activity on the school grounds, emphasizing the tangible impact of individual actions in addressing global environmental challenges.

The campaign concluded on World Ozone Day with an event at the Yagshygeldi Kakaev International University of Oil and Gas. Students and faculty participated in lectures and discussions that addressed key issues related to ozone layer protection. Particular attention was given to Turkmenistan’s contribution to the implementation of international environmental agreements, including the Montreal Protocol and the Tehran Convention on the Protection of the Caspian Sea Marine Environment.

The campaign marked an important part of the joint efforts by UNDP and UNIDO to raise environmental awareness and engage Turkmenistan’s younger generation in actions to address climate change. ///nCa, 16 September 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)