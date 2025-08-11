Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Increase Trade Turnover to US $ 2 Billion

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to approve a joint Action Plan aimed at increasing mutual trade volumes to US $ 2 billion, according to the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This agreement was reached in Avaza on the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, where Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of Turkmenistan’s government.

In particular, negotiations were held with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Nazar Agakhanov, and Minister of Industry and Construction Production, Toyguly Nurov.

The parties also discussed the signing of an agreement on the operation of a Border Trade Zone (Shavat, Khorezm Region – Dashoguz, Dashoguz Velayat) and its launch in the near future.

Special attention during the talks was given to the development of trade-economic and transport-logistics cooperation, expansion of industrial collaboration, and implementation of joint projects in priority sectors.

This will be an important step toward boosting mutual trade and stimulating business activity between the two countries.

Trade turnover with Turkmenistan in 2024 amounted to US$ 1.15 billion. In the first half of 2025, mutual trade volume approached US $ 500 million. ///nCa, 11 August 2025