Explore the different facets of Antalya through its most famous trekking routes.

Every year, millions visit Antalya, the shining star of the Turkish Riviera, for its beautiful sunny beaches and crystal-clear waters. Beyond its coastal charm, Antalya is also a paradise for trekkers with some of the world’s most iconic trails. Trekking enthusiasts visit the city to explore picturesque routes winding through its breathtaking landscapes and ancient sites. These routes are great for experiencing the city from entirely new angles and discovering the region’s nature, culture, and history in the most immersive way possible.

Lycian Way: Antalya’s Ancient Coastal Route

Türkiye’s first long-distance trekking trail, the Lycian Way, has become a classic for outdoor enthusiasts and culture seekers. Though the 540-km trek between Fethiye and Antalya takes around 35 days, the Lycian Way has no fixed stages, and trekkers are free to create their daily itineraries based on their pace.

The Lycian Way’s unparalleled combination of fantastic coastal vistas, rugged Taurus Mountain ranges, rural villages, and secluded beaches makes it unique. Celebrating the Lycian legacy on the Turkish Riviera, from which it takes its name, the trail also includes many must-see ancient cities. From the UNESCO-recognised Xanthos and Letoon to Olympos, such sites offer a journey back in time through remarkable Lycian remains. Beyond history, the Lycian Way is also a haven for outdoor sports. Besides relaxing on fabulous beaches and enjoying crystal clear Mediterranean waters on the route, trekkers can paraglide from Mount Babadağ in Ölüdeniz, dive in Kaş – hailed as one of the world’s top 10 diving sites, try kayaking in the calm waters of Kekova Island or rock climb at the way’s last stop, Geyikbarı, which houses the largest developed rock-climbing area in Türkiye.

St. Paul Trail: Historic Paths of Christianity

Türkiye’s second long-distance trekking route also lies within the borders of Antalya. Much like the famed Lycian Way, the St. Paul Trail takes trekkers on a remarkable journey through history. However, rather than ancient civilisations, this route follows the footsteps of one of Christianity’s most influential figures: St. Paul played a key role in spreading Christianity across Anatolia and the Mediterranean. This 500 km-marked route holds particular significance for Christian heritage and offers a profoundly spiritual and cultural experience.

The route, which takes around 27 days to complete, splits into two main branches, winding through lush forests, old Roman roads, and the byways St. Paul used during his first missionary journey to Asia Minor. The trail allows trekkers to stay in authentic homestays in picturesque mountain villages and offers camping opportunities. The St. Paul Way’s first part starts at Perge and passes Kurşunlu Waterfall, ending at Isparta’s Sütçüler district. The second stage runs from Aspendos, the Köprülü Canyon – a significant hub for rafting, Selge, and Kasımlar, merging with the first trail at the ancient city of Adada. The united route extends from the stunning Lake Eğirdir to Yalvaç, Türkiye’s 18th Cittaslow member.

Pisidia Heritage Trail: Archaeological Trail on the Taurus Mountains

The Pisidia Heritage Trail is another trekking route through Antalya’s ancient landscapes. It stretches across ancient Pisidia, now the mountainous area in northern Antalya, amidst the striking nature of the Taurus Mountains and forests, where rural life remains relatively untouched. This 350-kilometre-long trail consists of eight main routes accessible from junctions connected to nearby paved roads.

As its name suggests, the Pisidia Heritage Trail passes through numerous ancient Pisidian cities, like Sagalassos, famous for the spectacular Antonine Fountain that has been flowing for nearly 2,000 years, and Termessos, one of Türkiye’s best-preserved ancient cities. Trekkers will also pass through particular sections of the trail that intersect with the St. Paul Trail, such as Köprülü Canyon, Selge and Isparta’s Lake Eğirdir. In standout locales, like the Erikli Plateau, they will witness unspoiled nature, narrow paths, archaeological sites, and the traditional lifestyles of the yörüks (nomads). ///nCa, 21 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)