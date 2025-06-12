Russia Day: Power in Unity and Devotion to the Motherland

I.K. Volynkin, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan

The origins of the Russian state trace back over a thousand years to Great Novgorod, Murom, Suzdal, Smolensk, Staraya Ladoga, Izborsk, and other ancient Russian cities. These are the roots of our civilization, the cradle of Rus’ – the largest European power of its era, which united Slavic, Finno-Ugric, Turkic, and other tribes from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Its greatness and strength grew through the times of the Moscow Tsardom, the Russian Empire, and the Soviet Union. These milestones form an inseparable whole with modern Russia.

Our country has endured numerous turning points and severe trials. Yet, the multinational people of Russia have always overcome difficulties with dignity and honor. Devotion to the Motherland was, is, and will remain the cornerstone of its unity and resilience. Today, active love for the homeland, responsibility for its fate, and the readiness of every citizen to contribute to national tasks are the foundation of Russia’s unshakable sovereignty and the basis for protecting national interests.

On June 12, we celebrate Russia Day, marking the continuous thousand-year journey of our Fatherland. Thirty-five years have passed since the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR. Initially tied to this event, the holiday has since taken on a broader and deeper meaning. Our native country evokes the most sincere and heartfelt emotions, pride in our ancestors’ achievements, and care for its present and future. The primary credit for the development and strengthening of the Russian state invariably belongs to its citizens, their labor, unity, and devotion to the Motherland.

The traditions of celebrating Russia Day grow stronger each year, becoming a vivid expression of nationwide unity. In the Kremlin’s St. George Hall, a solemn ceremony awards state prizes and the title of Hero of Labor to outstanding scientists, cultural figures, engineers, and innovators whose achievements drive the country’s rapid development. Across Russia’s vast expanse—from Kaliningrad to Sakhalin—grand public celebrations unite millions of citizens through festivals, concerts, sports events, and historical reenactments. As part of the “We Are Citizens of Russia!” campaign, thousands of young people receive their first passports on this day, feeling the connection between generations and their responsibility to the country. The “Russian Tricolor” campaign has made our state flag a truly national symbol. It has also become a cherished tradition to hold weddings on this significant day, emphasizing the value of family as the foundation of society.

By decree of President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and honoring the warriors defending the state’s security today. The trials of the Great Patriotic War remain one of the most significant chapters in the shared history uniting the peoples of Russia and Turkmenistan. This sacred date is widely celebrated in both countries.

An example of active bilateral cooperation was the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum,” held in Kazan from May 13–18, where a representative delegation from Turkmenistan was led by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov. During this visit, a telephone conversation took place between Hero-Arkadag and President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin. I am convinced that the regular Russian-Turkmen dialogue is a crucial factor in advancing the entire spectrum of interstate relations in the spirit of deepened strategic partnership.

I would like to highlight the intensification of interparliamentary cooperation. On March 29, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation I.Yu. Svyatenko visited Turkmenistan to participate in the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Advancing International Activities for the Sake of Children.” During the visit, she met with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship. On April 6, during the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Chairman of the Federation Council V.I. Matviyenko held talks with Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

Our countries fruitfully cooperate in education and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Currently, over 47,000 Turkmen students study in Russia, with 7,000 receiving higher education free of charge, funded by the Russian budget.

Performances by Russian artists consistently draw significant interest in Turkmenistan. In the first half of the year, Ashgabat hosted sold-out concerts by Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Zhalilov, soloist of the Moscow “New Opera” Theater named after E.V. Kolobov Ilya Kuzmin, and musical groups “Turetsky Choir” and “SOPRANO.” The Russian film festival held in late March earned enthusiastic reviews from the capital’s audience.

Russia remains one of Turkmenistan’s main trading partners. Major Russian corporations such as PJSC Gazprom, PJSC Tatneft, PJSC Kamaz, and the Vozrozhdenie Group of Companies successfully operate in the country.

Interregional ties play a vital role in fostering friendly relations. Among Russian regions, the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, and Chelyabinsk regions lead in cooperation with Turkmen counterparts. Scientific conferences with broad international participation, sports competitions, and student Olympiads are increasingly held in Ashgabat, Arkadag, and other Turkmen cities, with representatives from Russian regions in attendance.

On the international stage, we note with satisfaction the alignment of Russia and Turkmenistan’s approaches to key global and regional issues, including matters of global security. We undoubtedly welcome the established practice of mutual support within the United Nations. A significant milestone was the adoption, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, of the UN General Assembly Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” during the 78th session, with Russia as a co-author. Our interests are closely aligned or coincide in other multilateral structures, including the CIS, the “Caspian Five,” and the OSCE. Notably, this year Turkmenistan serves as co-chair, and next year it will chair all supreme bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Russia highly values the fraternal relations established with Turkmenistan. I am confident that their further strengthening serves the core interests of both states and contributes to the prosperity of our countries, as well as stability and security in Central Asia, the Caspian region, and the world at large.

/// Originally published in Newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan,” 12 June 2025 (unofficial translation)