Termez Logistics Hub Joins UN Global Supply Network, Boosting Humanitarian Aid Efforts

In a landmark development for global humanitarian logistics, the International Multifunctional Transport and Logistics Hub in Termez has been officially integrated into the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Global Supply Network. The ceremony marking this milestone took place on February 11, 2025, attended by high-ranking officials from Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations.

Established in 2022 under the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Termez hub was designed to serve as a centralized platform for delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other regions via the Termez Cargo Center LLC. Speaking at the event, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, I. Irgashev, emphasized that the hub symbolizes international collaboration, reliability, and efficiency. “This facility not only strengthens the global humanitarian supply chain but also fosters regional development by creating jobs and economic opportunities,” he stated.

The inclusion of Termez as the eighth international warehouse in UNHCR’s global network underscores its strategic importance. Located at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, Termez offers advanced transport and energy infrastructure, skilled personnel, and proximity to crisis zones, making it an ideal location for rapid response operations. The hub joins existing warehouses in Amman, Dubai, Nairobi, Accra, Douala, Copenhagen, and Panama City, which collectively process over $500 million worth of life-saving supplies annually. /// nCa, 6 March 2025 [photo credit – Gazeta.uz]