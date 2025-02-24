5G and solar panels: Arkadag city at the forefront of technological advancement in Turkmenistan

A large-scale project on the introduction of modern technologies and alternative energy sources is being implemented in the city of Arkadag. These projects were presented during the recent trip of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the city of Arkadag.

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, presented the project of smart city railway and automobile stations, where solar panels will be installed.



New energy sources will ensure uninterrupted power supply to control and lighting systems. The project will be implemented with the grant support of the Asian Development Bank.

The installation of the panels will be undertaken jointly with the Turkmenaragatnaşyk agency (Turkmen Communications). When choosing solar panels, special attention will be paid to their quality, compliance with modern requirements and high power.



In the field of telecommunications, the city is moving to a new level of development. High-speed 4G+ Internet technology has already been launched in Arkadag, which will significantly improve the quality of communication for residents of the city.

An even more significant step will be the introduction of 5G technology, which will first appear in smart city. Huawei communication base stations have been installed to test the new technology. 5G has impressive features: high data transmission capacity, reliable and stable connection. With an area of just one square kilometer, it is capable of connecting and controlling hundreds of thousands of devices.

The introduction of 5G will become the basis for the development of smart city and smart home systems, will make it possible to effectively manage industrial complexes, optimize the work of healthcare, education and agriculture institutions. The 5G network will operate via the TurkmenÄlem 52oE artificial communications satellite, which will provide the necessary frequency range.

National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technologies into all areas of Arkadag’s Communications Management, stressing adherence to modern standards and the training of skilled professionals.///nCa, 24 February 2025