Turkmenistan Invites UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to International Forum on Neutrality

On Friday, 22 February, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at the Ashgabat International Airport.

During the meeting, Arkadag conveyed an invitation to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the International Forum of Peace and Trust, which will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December 2025.

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that the UAE has always supported Turkmenistan’s initiatives at the UN aimed at strengthening peace and stability.

As noted during the meeting, increasing cooperation with the UAE is among the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Cooperation between the two countries is based on the principles of mutual respect and support. Regular high-level visits create a reliable platform for expanding interstate dialogue across a wide range of areas.

They noted the need to consistently strengthen partnership in such important areas as culture, science and education, art and creativity, as well as holding mutual Cultural Days and specialized exhibitions on a regular basis.

On the same day, Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received by the President of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 22 February 2025