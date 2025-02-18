Turkmenistan’s Mejlis Participates in Meeting of Turkic-Speaking States’ Parliamentary Committees

On 18 February 2025, representatives from the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan participated in a meeting of the Heads of Committees on International Cooperation of the Parliaments of Turkic-speaking States, held today in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The forum focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations, fostering inter-parliamentary relations within the region, and sharing best practices regarding parliamentary involvement in socio-economic development.

Addressing the meeting, the Turkmen delegation reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy, economic partnership, cultural exchange, and environmental sustainability. They also outlined the key priorities of the Mejlis’s legislative agenda.///nCa, 18 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)