Uzbekistan President’s Visit to Malaysia: Tashkent and Kuala Lumpur forge closer links, targeting strategic partnership

Malaysia and Uzbekistan have expressed their mutual desire to enhance their diplomatic relationship, with both nations agreeing to work toward establishing a strategic partnership in a joint statement released Wednesday (5 Feb) in Kuala Lumpur.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, who paid his first visit (4-5 Feb) to Malaysia since assuming office in December 2016, held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. They also attended joint business forum.

The statement, issued by Mirziyoyev and Anwar Ibrahim, said in order to achieve ambitious goal of elevating the ties to strategic partnership, both countries agreed to work towards enhancing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation, according to Bernama reports.

The cooperation will be across several key areas of mutual interest, and such efforts are expected to bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

“In realising the full potential of bilateral relations, both leaders recognised the need to maintain regular contacts, consultations and close coordination at various levels, as well as fostering a regular exchange of ideas and opinions on key international issues in the margins of international meetings and conferences…” the joint statement said.

The statement added that the international meetings include the United Nations (UN), Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other important global organization frameworks as indicated in the Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Foreign Ministry of Malaysia for 2023-2026, signed on July 4, 2023.

According to the joint statement, Mirziyoyev congratulated Anwar and reiterated Uzbekistan’s full support of Malaysia’s assumption of the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to intensifying cooperation between ASEAN and Uzbekistan.

“In this regard, Malaysia reiterated its support for the Republic of Uzbekistan’s aspirations for institutional engagement with ASEAN and its interest in considering accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), recognising its potential to further enhance regional peace and stability,” said the statement.

Both leaders emphasized their support for taking joint measures in both bilateral and multilateral formats to combat emerging security threats and challenges, primarily those related to transnational crime, including terrorism and terrorism financing, drug trafficking, illegal migration and others, it added.

In the economic aspect, Malaysia and Uzbekistan see promising for establishing joint industrial zones. Both countries said this will also pave the way for the introduction of best practices and expertise in the development and operation of industrial parks, according to a joint statement.

“In addition, this will also foster collaboration in attracting management companies, park managers, and other investors for participation in the planning and development of the industrial zones in Uzbekistan,” they said.

The key sectors such as renewable energy, the halal industry, digitalization, artificial intelligence, smart city development, and startup development were named important avenues for enhancing economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation by taking advantage of the ‘Visit Malaysia 2026’ and exploring opportunities in Islamic and Halal tourism. “Both leaders agreed to utilise the direct Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent flight of Uzbekistan Airways and Batik Air Malaysia to enhance transportation accessibility,” the statement said.

Following bilateral talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim a package of documents was signed, including:

Agreement on cooperation in the field of product conformity assessment to Halal standards;

Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of higher education;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of forensic expertise;

Agreement on Academic and Diplomatic Cooperation;

Protocol on Cooperation in the field of Smart Cities development;

A joint plan to deepen partnership in the field of combating corruption for 2025-2026.

Malaysia maintained its trade surplus with Uzbekistan in 2024, with bilateral trade reaching US$80.9 million, though this represented a 13.2% decrease from the US$94 million recorded in 2023. Among Central Asian nations, Uzbekistan held its position as Malaysia’s second most significant trading partner.///nCa, 6 February 2025