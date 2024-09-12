Turkmenistan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

On Wednesday, 11 September 2024, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in accordance with the presidential order.

The aid was provided by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for assistance to children in need to coincide with the commencement of construction on the Serkhetabat-Herat gas pipeline, power transmission lines, and transportation and communication infrastructure along the Turkmen-Afghan border.

The humanitarian cargo, comprising essential items such as baby food, wheat, food products, industrial goods, and fuel, was transported via a newly constructed 177-meter railway bridge that became operational on the same day.

Neutral Turkmenistan, steadfastly adhering to principles of peace and mutual support, continues to make significant contributions to the socioeconomic development of Afghanistan and fosters a peaceful environment in its neighboring country, the state agency TDH reports.///nCa, 12 September 2024