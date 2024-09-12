News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

By

On Wednesday, 11 September 2024, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in accordance with the presidential order.

The aid was provided by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for assistance to children in need to coincide with the commencement of construction on the Serkhetabat-Herat gas pipeline, power transmission lines, and transportation and communication infrastructure along the Turkmen-Afghan border.

The humanitarian cargo, comprising essential items such as baby food, wheat, food products, industrial goods, and fuel, was transported via a newly constructed 177-meter railway bridge that became operational on the same day.

Neutral Turkmenistan, steadfastly adhering to principles of peace and mutual support, continues to make significant contributions to the socioeconomic development of Afghanistan and fosters a peaceful environment in its neighboring country, the state agency TDH reports.///nCa, 12 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  2. Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan
  3. Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  4. Turkmenistan Delivers 2,000 Tons of Liquefied Gas to Kyrgyzstan as Humanitarian Aid
  5. Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  6. Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  7. Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid and doctors to Afghanistan
  8. Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to humanitarian ties with Afghanistan
  9. TURKMENISTAN SENT HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE STATE OF PALESTINE
  10. Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the earthquake
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan