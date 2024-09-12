Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund

On 11 September 2024, the National leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund at the Islim-Cheshmeh border checkpoint in Serkhetabat, Takhtabazar district, Mary province. The meeting took place before the opening and groundbreaking ceremonies at Turkmenistan-Afghanistan border.

During the meeting, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund stressed the importance of historical events in further strengthening cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan based on the traditions of good neighborliness.

As noted, Turkmenistan, being Afghanistan’s closest neighbor, stands for the integration of international efforts to ensure political and economic stability in the friendly country and provides constant assistance to it. In this regard, sincere gratitude was expressed to Arkadag, as well as to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his noble work in this direction.

Akhund stressed that the centuries-old relations between the Afghan and Turkmen peoples are reaching a qualitatively new level today. In this regard, the opening of a new railway bridge at the Serkhetabat–Torghundi railway crossing on the Turkmen-Afghan border, the start of construction of the Serkhetabat–Herat gas pipeline and the Serkhetabat-Herat fiber–optic communication line, referred to as “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly”, the construction of a warehouse complex in the dry port of the Torghundi railway station, the start of construction of the Torghundi–Sanabar railway, As well as the commissioning of the Nur ul-Jihad power station, located in the Herat province of Afghanistan, have historical significance.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that relations between the two friendly countries are based on the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness and brotherhood. This is reflected in the implementation of joint large-scale projects, in particular, in the transport and communication and fuel and energy fields.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that the facilities commissioned and laid down today open a new page in the history of bilateral cooperation.

It should be noted the importance of implementing major projects, among which the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission lines and railways occupy a special place, Arkadag said.

In this regard, it was emphasized that the successful implementation of these projects will not only benefit the peoples of the two countries, but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of neighboring countries in the region.

Turkmenistan intends to continue to provide comprehensive economic, political and diplomatic support to Afghanistan both on a bilateral basis and in the international arena. Neutrality and the policy of “open doors” form the basis of Turkmenistan’s course aimed at strengthening universal peace and developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting other important issues of bilateral partnership were discussed.///nCa, 12 September 2024