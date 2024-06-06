TESC 2024: Modernization of energy, transition to renewable energy sources and export potential of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is setting its sights on a cleaner energy future, with plans to convert all major power plants to combined cycle technology by 2028. This announcement came from Magtymguly Akmuradov, Advisor on Climate Issues for the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, during a panel discussion at the International Scientific Conference on “Energy Perspectives, New Technologies, and Environmental Aspects in Hydrocarbon Resource Development” held in Ashgabat. The theme of the session was “Enhancing energy security and energy systems resilience through energy connectivity and trade”.

The groundwork for this transition has already begun. In 2018, the first combined cycle gas turbine power plant was commissioned at the Mary State Power Plant.

This new generation technology boasts a significant efficiency boost – over 1.5 times greater – while also reducing natural gas consumption. This translates to a notable decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Akmuradov further highlighted that Turkmenistan’s existing power plants utilize domestically produced natural gas, which has a lower environmental impact compared to other hydrocarbon fuels.

Beyond this modernization effort, Turkmenistan aims for a more sustainable energy mix with a significant role for renewable energy sources (RES). To achieve this, the country will focus on:

• Enhancing energy efficiency across all sectors: This will involve industrial modernization, implementing innovative technologies, and developing alternative energy sources.

• Developing hydrogen energy: This addition to the energy portfolio holds promise for further environmental benefits.

A Turkmen expert, discussing alternative energy, emphasized that utilizing renewable sources doesn’t necessitate abandoning traditional hydrocarbon reserves.

Akmuradov believes renewable energy sources won’t replace traditional hydrocarbon sources until they become economically competitive.

However, Turkmenistan’s natural climate presents favorable conditions for solar and wind energy. Solar holds the greatest potential due to the country’s abundance of sunshine, with over 300 sunny days annually.

Turkmenistan’s energy export potential

In 2022, the export of electricity from Turkmenistan generated revenue of $300 million. These are significant revenues, said Vladimir Valetka, economist, Development Coordination Officer from, UNRCO Turkmenistan.

He highlighted the important role of Turkmenistan in ensuring regional energy security, in particular through stable electricity supplies to Afghanistan.

Answering the moderator’s question about Turkmenistan’s export potential, Magtymguly Akmuradov noted that the country’s energy diplomacy program for 2012-2025 provides for increasing

Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the statistical data provided by the expert, in 2019-2022, electricity production in Turkmenistan increased by 45%.

Currently, Turkmenistan’s electricity is exported to Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, the volume of electricity exports surpassed 9 billion kilowatt-hours, nearly five times the volume exported in 2019. ///nCa, 6 June 2024