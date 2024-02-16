Turkmen transport companies took part in a webinar on the development of Eurasian multimodal transport

On 15 February 2024, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” together with the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation (ICCTT) organized a webinar: “New vectors of development of Eurasian multimodal transportation”.

The event gathered numerous participants, including high-ranking officials and top managers of transport companies. About 60 representatives from 25 government agencies and the private transport sector of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Germany and Mongolia attended the event in hybrid format.

On the Turkmen side, about 30 participants took part, including the Agency of Maritime and River transport of Turkmenistan, the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, as well as representatives of transport and logistics companies – members of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”.

At the opening of the webinar, the participants were welcomed by the Secretary General of the ICCTT Gennady Bessonov and a member of the Board of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, director of the company “Amatly Yollar” Dmitry Yesaulov.

The first session was dedicated to the North-South Transport Corridor. Speakers Alexey Sapetko, Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Russian transport ministry and Alexander Khatyanov, First Deputy Head of the Corporate Transport Service Center of Russian Railways, presented materials on the current state of the North–South corridor and prospects for cargo transportation along routes through the territories of Iran and Turkmenistan.

“Cargo transportation along the eastern route of the North-South ITC is gaining momentum. The results of container transportation in this direction for 10 months of 2023 showed an increase of 15%,” Sapetko said.

According to him, cargo transportation via Turkmenistan is also growing.

“Due to the introduction of new technologies, we managed to reduce the cost of cargo transportation along the eastern branch of the North-South ITC and reduce transit time. There are still large reserves for optimizing the technology of cargo transfer at border crossings and the introduction of electronic waybills,” said Alexander Khatianov.

In turn, Dmitry Yesaulov pointed out the importance of developing cooperation between the ICCTT and the Turkmen Logistics Association, jointly developing measures for the development of cargo transportation along the North-South corridor and promoting logistics services in the international transport services market.

The second session was devoted to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport as, during which the Chairman of the port, Seyitguli Bayseidov, presented in detail the port’s capacities and its important role in the hubs of trans-Eurasian transport routes.

“The Turkmenbashi International Seaport is an important link of trans-Eurasian transport routes,” Bayseidov said. Thus, the capacity of the container terminal of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is 400,000 TEU per year.

The transport and logistics companies – members of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, including “Tylla Nal”, “Merjen Yol”, “Eminli Maslahat”, “Meno Logistics Turkmen”, “Payhas Ganaty”, showcased their diverse range of services. ///nCa, 16 February 2024 (photo credit – ICCTT)