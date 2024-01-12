OKAF’24 Forum in Samsun, Türkiye: Connecting students and companies for future success

Iskander Annamuhammedov

Samsun, Türkiye — The OKAF’24 Forum, held on 10-11 January 2024, at the TUYAP Exhibition and Congress Center in Samsun, Türkiye, was a resounding success, bringing together over 1,000 students, graduates, and employers from across Türkiye and beyond. The forum served as a valuable platform for career exploration, education, and professional development, providing participants with insights into the job market, essential skills, and pathways to a fulfilling career.

Representatives from prominent companies in various sectors, including technology, finance, and healthcare, shared their expertise and insights into the current job market demands.

Students and graduates gained valuable knowledge about sought-after skills and competencies, emerging professions, and practical steps to prepare for their desired careers.

A key takeaway from the forum was the importance of cross-functional skills in today’s dynamic job market, especially in IT industry. Company representatives highlighted the need for effective teamwork, communication, and problem-solving abilities, alongside creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability. These skills were emphasized as crucial for success in various professions and industries.

The forum also shed light on the diverse educational opportunities available to students and graduates. University delegates showcased a wide range of programs in natural sciences, humanities, and other fields, catering to varied interests and career aspirations.

Delegates from universities shared information about educational programs. In their presentations, it was noted that the universities have strong ties with foreign universities, which allows students to get an international education.

Recognizing the ever-evolving nature of the job market, the forum offered a platform for exploring resources and programs aimed at continuous skill development.

Participants had the opportunity to attend masterclasses in software development, design, marketing, personnel management, presentation skills, and other areas. ///nCa, 12 January 2024

Here are some photos from the event: