Arkadag Berdimuhamedov is on a working visit to the UAE

On Thursday, 4 January 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Conversation with UAE Minister of Energy

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, the National Leader of the Turkmen people was met by UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui and other officials.

During the brief conversation, the special importance attached by Turkmenistan to the comprehensive expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the UAE was emphasized.

Arkadag expressed confidence in the success of all the meetings planned during the current visit, aimed to boost the traditional partnership.

Meeting with the Representative of UAE President

Then the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the representative of the President of the United Arab Emirates for affairs with Turkmenistan, Mohammed Said Mohamed Al-Ariki.

Al-Ariki reaffirmed the Emirati side’s strong interest in fostering closer, mutually beneficial ties with Turkmenistan.

“Our country is always open for constructive interaction with all interested partners,” said Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s openness to collaboration with both foreign nations and innovative companies.

Trade and economic ventures, banking and financial partnerships, and fuel and energy projects were identified as key areas for strengthened cooperation.

Notably, Turkmenistan, with its vast natural gas reserves, is actively developing giant gas fields and diversifying its energy export routes to reach international markets. Additionally, the country demonstrates a strong commitment to “green” energy, actively pursuing the adoption of renewable sources.

Beyond energy, the transport and communication sector emerged as another promising avenue for collaboration.

Working meeting with the participation of Deputy Prime Ministers

Then the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting with the participation of some DPMs and a number of other officials.

Addressing the heads of the fuel and energy sector, who also took part in the meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted that the UAE is one of the countries with which Turkmenistan has long established close mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting also discussed issues of enhancing cooperation in the transport sector and the effective use of the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan, located at the crossroads of the East–West and North–South routes.

Flights on the Ashgabat–Dubai–Ashgabat route have been established between Turkmenistan and the UAE. Ashgabat-Abu Dhab-Ashgabat flight will resume on 5 January 2024.

In the banking sector, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan enjoy fruitful contacts with major UAE banks.

Stressing the importance of deepening multifaceted bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates, Arkadag instructed officials to constantly monitor and advance the measures taken in this direction.

Meeting with the President of the UAE

In the afternoon, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful holding of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) in Dubai.

“The United Arab Emirates is our friend, reliable economic and trade partner, as well as a like–minded country in addressing major pressing issues of our time,” said the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual intention to continue to pay increased attention to building up the traditional dialogue in the interests of the two states and their fraternal peoples.

The sides shared the opinion that the Joint Committee on Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates plays an important role in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the successful partnership with financial institutions of the UAE, as well as in such areas as energy, transport and communications, industry, agro-industrial sector, high technologies.

He further proposed new, concrete initiatives in most promising areas, expressing hope for the Emirati side’s full support in their swift implementation.

The sides reached mutual understanding after an analysis of previously adopted agreements.

At the end of the meeting, Arkadag invited Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, along with a number of senior officials.

The working visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the UAE continues.///nCa, 5 January 2024 (photo credit – WAM, THP)