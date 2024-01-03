Turkmenistan to reconstruct a customs post on the border with Kazakhstan

In January 2024, Turkmenistan will begin the reconstruction of the Garabogaz customs post on the border of Turkmenistan with Kazakhstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Turkmenistan on 29 December 2023.

The project is aimed at expanding the territory of the checkpoint, re-equipping and increasing its capacity. As part of the project, it is planned to reconstruct the administrative building, procure and equip a new X-ray inspection unit for cars, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

The construction will be completed by the end of 2024.

As customs statistics show, there is a positive trend in the growth of foreign trade and transit flows through the Garabogaz checkpoint.

It is expected that the modernization of the customs post will help reduce the time required for customs clearance procedures, which in turn will stimulate an increase in cargo flows passing through the post. The advanced X-ray equipment will allow for thorough inspection of imports, strengthening control over goods entering the country. ///nCa, 3 January 2024