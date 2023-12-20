News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating environmental problems in Central Asia

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating environmental problems in Central Asia

By

In a crucial step towards tackling the region’s mounting environmental concerns, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution titled “Central Asia facing environmental challenges:  fostering regional solidarity for sustainable development and prosperity”. This document, spearheaded by Uzbekistan alongside numerous countries, marks a vital recognition of the dire challenges facing Central Asia.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to solve environmental problems in Central Asia, including the Aral Sea region, and promote socio-economic development and measures to adapt to climate change. 

The resolution mentions the adoption by the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries of the regional programme known as “Green Agenda for Central Asia”, aimed at fostering sustainable development.

Moreover, the Resolution welcomes the initiative of Uzbekistan to convene an International Climate Forum in Samarkand in 2024, dedicated to seeking coordinated approaches and solutions to environmental challenges in the Central Asian region, and the initiative of Kazakhstan to organize a regional climate summit in 2026, aimed at strengthening the regional response to climate change.

Beyond tackling immediate problems, the resolution proposes long-term solutions. It underscores the need to bolster scientific and technological capacities of Central Asian countries to promote sustainable agriculture, sustainable patterns of consumption and production, afforestation and reforestation, the sustainable use of freshwater resources, the recycling of waste, energy efficiency, sustainable tourism, smart cities and sustainable transport, building drought resistance and combating land degradation.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 35 UN member states from all regions of the world. They include all the countries of Central Asia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Venezuela, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Singapore, Türkiye, Paraguay and others. ///nCa, 20 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UN General Assembly adopted Turkmenistan initiated resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace
  2. Central Asia to consolidate efforts in solving problems of the environment and sustainable development
  3. UN General Assembly adopted Turkmenistan initiated Resolution on World Sustainable Transport Day
  4. Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted unanimously during the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly
  5. Under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly hosted a debate on the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia
  6. UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Marking 25th Anniversary of SPECA Program
  7. The UN General Assembly by its resolution confirmed the significant role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat
  8. Environmental Solidarity: Central Asian Countries Unite to Address Shared Challenges
  9. Central Asia Unveils Regional Strategy to Tackle Climate Change
  10. Regional Security and Sustainable Development in Focus at Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia Countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan