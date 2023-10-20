News Central Asia (nCa)

Customs services of Turkmenistan and China intend to cooperate on Authorized economic operators

On 19 October 2023, on the sidelines of the working visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to China, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the General Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China to build up the capacities of the system of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO).

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the document is intended to promote the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of creation and development of the AEO system through mutual exchange of experience.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, the parties intend to conduct training events, trainings, meetings, in order to improve the skills of relevant employees in the field of AEO, as well as organize mutual visits to exchange experience on the implementation of the AEO system.

It is expected that the MoU will contribute to the practical implementation of the recent amendments made to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan regarding the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) system. It will also contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and China.///nCa, 20 October 2023

 

 

