21 practical cooperation projects from BRF-2023 relate to Central Asia

A large number of practical cooperation projects were on the table at the BRF-2023. Of these, 21 relate to Central Asia. These are in addition to a vast array of projects of multilateral nature including the countries of Central Asia:

Bilateral cooperation documents

(1) The Chinese government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian government to strengthen cooperation on China-Europe freight trains transiting Iran, and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government to deepen the development of the China-Europe freight trains’ trans-Caspian Sea transportation route.

(2) The Chinese government signed an agreement with the Kazakhstan government to develop the China-Europe freight train trans-Caspian Sea international transport route.

(3) The Chinese government signed international road transport agreements with the governments of Kazakhstan, Mongolia and other countries.

(4) The Chinese government signed green development and digital cooperation agreements with the Turkmenistan government and Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation in the Economic Sector.

(5) The Chinese government signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement with the Kazakh government, and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of renewable energy with the Uzbek government.

(6) The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China signed a digital agreement with the the Ministry of Digital Technology of Uzbekistan.

(7) The Ministry of Transport of China and the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding on deepening international road transport cooperation.

(8) The National Energy Administration of China signed cooperation documents with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

(9) The China Standardization Administration and the National Institute of Standardization and Metrology of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

(10) China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Asaka Bank of Uzbekistan, and Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

Bilateral cooperation platforms, Chinese-initiated cooperation projects and mechanisms

(1) Establish the China-Central Asia Transport Ministers’ Meeting Mechanism and launch the China-Europe Railway Express Portal.

(2) Establish a China-Central Asia e-commerce cooperation dialogue mechanism.

(3) Establish a China-Central Asia investment and financing cooperation platform.

(4) Establish a “Belt and Road” low-carbon service partnership, launch the Central Asia regional green technology development action plan.

Cooperation projects

(1) The Chinese government signed an exchange of letters with the Uzbek government on the project approval of the Uzbekistan wind power station project.

(2) Silk Road Fund participated in the second phase of the Kyrgyzstan Highland Capital fund project under the South African Senior Insurance Group.

(3) Carry out strategic cooperation projects on logistics channels and international trade with Kyrgyzstan, build the Aktau Port container hub project in Kazakhstan, and implement the “green channel” project for rapid customs clearance of agricultural and sideline products from Central Asian countries.

(4) Support the financing of Uzbekistan’s Bash 500 MW and Zankeldi 500 MW wind power projects, Tashkent’s 200 MW photovoltaic and 500 MW energy storage project.

(5) Signed a loan agreement with Uzbekistan for the Asian Youth Games Olympic City Construction Bid Sections 1 and 2 projects.

People’s livelihood and people-to-people bonds projects

(1) Health Express International Light Walk events have been held in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

(2) Carry out agricultural technology research and promotion cooperation and water-saving irrigation research and promotion cooperation with Uzbekistan.

nCa, 19 October 2023

