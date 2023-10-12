National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea celebrated in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

 On Wednesday, 4 October 2023, at the Yildiz Hotel in Ashgabat, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan hosted a solemn reception dedicated to the celebration of the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea.

The event was attended by about 300 guests, including representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan, members of diplomatic missions, Korean compatriots, including Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov.

In his congratulatory speech, Ambassador Ji Kyu-Taek stressed that Korea will continue to play an exemplary role as a country that promotes freedom, peace and prosperity in the international community.

He also noted that Korea and Turkmenistan are actively developing high-level exchanges. For example, the presidents of the two countries recently met, and in November this year the 16th Forum of Cooperation Republic of Korea – Central Asia will be held in Ashgabat.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov expressed congratulations on the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea and highly appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, developing on the basis of mutual respect, mutual favorability and common interests.

He also noted that Korean companies are actively involved in projects in Turkmenistan in such areas as energy and transport, based on a high technological level, and expressed hope for further cooperation in various fields, such as science, education, healthcare, professional development and culture.

During the event, a variety of Korean dishes were served, including bulgogi, chapche, dakkangjeon, kimbap, and kimchi.

Instructor Kukkiwon from Korea and taekwondo athletes from Turkmenistan also held a demonstration of Taekwondo. ///nCa, 12 October 2023

 

