New equestrian complex in Turkmenistan will train horses for armed forces and law enforcement agencies

A new equestrian complex was opened in Turkmenistan on 29 April 2023. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony.

Located among the soft and modest hills of Maneish area, the complex will train horses for the armed forces and law enforcement agencies including the border guards. There are vales, narrow and wide, among these hills.

In contrast to the other equestrian centres in Turkmenistan, this one is on the side of austerity, matching the requirements of its mandate.

Nevertheless, all the necessary facilities are provided in the 40-hectare complex. There is the capacity for 500 horses, separate areas for carrying and birthing foals, training pits, and racetracks. Medical centres for the staff and for the horses and fully equipped. There is comfortable housing for the staff and the students who need to train with the horses.

During the ceremonies on 29 April 2023, the well-known Galkynysh equestrian group gave an impressive and daring performance for the participants.

Since the event was linked to the annual Day of the Horse, some horse races took place.

The national winners in the six categories of the creative arts were given the prizes.

The final round and announcement of winners of the Ahal-Teke horse beauty pageant took place.

Each province presented a horse to the president: Ahal province, Kyarizek; Balkan province, Bagtyyarlyk; Dashogiz province, Aydin Yol; Lebap province, Keramat; and Mary province, Akhovdan.

The Ashgabat administration presented Shohratly.

The armed forces and law enforcement agencies presented a young and spirited horse, Gayduvsyz, to the president. /// nCa, 1May 2023

Here are some pictures from the event:

 

 

 

