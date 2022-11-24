In 2023, the average salary in Turkmenistan will exceed 2500 manat

In accordance with the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028”, average wages in Turkmenistan will increase to 2506.3 manats. This was announced by Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a session on Wednesday, 23 Nov.

He also voiced a number of certain economic targets planned for the coming year.

Thus, in accordance with the above-mentioned Program, in 2023 it is planned to allocate capital investments in the amount of 1,35 billion manats. These funds are significantly higher compared to 2022.

In accordance with the presidential program, 5 hospitals, 11 preschool institutions, 8 secondary schools, 1 higher educational institution and 1 theater will be built in Turkmenistan in 2023.

Next year, 2,687 new jobs will be created. 14.44 thousand square meters of housing will be built at the expense of public funds and 436.38 thousand square meters of housing – at the expense of the private sector.

As a result, the living area per capita will increase to 23.4 square meters. ///nCa, 24 November 2022