First EU regional educational project in Central Asia to be officially launched in November

On 17 November 2022, the official launch of the first Central Asian EU project DARYA will take place in Samarkand. This was announced by the coordinator of the European Training Foundation in Turkmenistan, Franca Crestani, at a conference in Ashgabat dedicated to cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan in the field of education.

And in a few days, on 22-23 November, an operational launch of the project is also scheduled in Astana.

As Crestani said in her remarks, the official launch of the DARYA vocational education and skills development program was preceded by a series of consultations at the national level with all five countries of the region.

The project has a modular approach and consists of three modules – skills development through better evidence; qualifications; flexible and inclusive teaching and learning approaches. During such consultations, priorities and forms of interaction for each module were decided in accordance with national priorities for each country.

For example, Turkmenistan will participate in all three modules of the DARYA project in the format of “familiarization and mutual learning”, which involves the exchange of experience and practices, a common understanding of the concept, and the opportunity to gain fresh knowledge.

The work on launching the project in the country is coordinated in close cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan.

The DARYA project for the period 2022-2027 will focus on measures supporting inclusive and relevant labor market skills development opportunities for young people in Central Asia. ///nCa, 3 November 2022