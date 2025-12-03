ADB-Turkmenistan – 25 Years of Partnership

For 25 years, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Turkmenistan have partnered to meet the country’s critical development needs. Since Turkmenistan became a member of ADB in 2000, the bank has helped the country progress on its path toward sustainable economic and social development. ADB has contributed toward improving transport infrastructure, strengthening the national grid, diversifying the economy, developing human capital, supporting private sector development, bolstering policymaking capacity, and encouraging climate action.

Going forward, ADB will continue to support Turkmenistan’s transformation into a sustainable, climate-resilient, and competitive economy, as well as its regional integration. The bank anticipates ongoing cooperation in core areas such as transport, energy, health, and finance. At the same time, ADB hopes to explore with the government new areas of possible engagement, including urban development and renewable energy.

ADB looks forward to a stronger, broader partnership with Turkmenistan to help meet the country’s development needs. In providing financial support, technical expertise, and integrated solutions across many sectors, ADB will serve as a reliable partner as Turkmenistan realizes its vision of a competitive, diversified, and knowledge-based economy driven by an innovative private sector.

PARTNERSHIP MILESTONES

2000

ADB’s partnership with Turkmenistan was launched when the country joined ADB as a member on 31 August.

2010

ADB President Haruhiko Kuroda met with Turkmen Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat to discuss fostering a long-term partnership and announced the opening of the resident mission.

ADB’s resident mission in Turkmenistan opened in Ashgabat.

2016

ADB President Takehiko Nakao met with Turkmenistan President Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat to discuss the country’s development priorities and reiterate ADB’s support to diversify the economy.

2017

ADB approved its first full country partnership strategy (CPS) with Turkmenistan, 2017-2021. Catalyzing Regional Cooperation and Integration, and Economic Diversification. The CPS supported Turkmenistan’s national development priorities of increased energy trade, stronger transport connectivity, and better access to finance by small and medium-sized enterprises.

2018

ADB President Nakao met with Turkmenistan President Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat to discuss the path to a stronger partnership.

Turkmenistan hosted the 17th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC) Ministerial Conference in Ashgabat, attended by finance ministers and senior government officials from 11 countries of Central and West Asia. ADB President Nakao was in attendance and reaffirmed ADB’s support for CAREC.

2002-2017

ADB focused on helping Turkmenistan diversify its economy and increase its regional connectivity, especially for natural gas exports to South Asia. ADB acted as project secretariat for the Turkmenistan- Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline.

2011-2017

ADB’s North-South Railway Project designed and installed new power supplies, signal systems, and telecommunications on 288.2 kilometers of railway between Bereket and Hazar. The upgrades promoted Turkmenistan’s trade with regional neighbors by reducing transport costs and travel times for goods and passengers. TOTAL ADB FiNANCiNG: $125 million loan.

2018-2025

ADB’s National Power Grid Strengthening Project

helped Turkmenistan grow and diversify its economy by improving the infrastructure for transmitting electricity and exporting it to neighboring countries.

ADB supported the construction of 1,382 kilometers of 110, 220, and 500 kilovolt transmission lines and 11 substations across the country.

total ADB financing: $500 million loan

2023

ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen visited Turkmenistan to discuss partnership priorities with high-ranking government officials.

2024

ADB launched its second CPS with Turkmenistan 2024–2028: Transformation into a More Sustainable, Climate-Resilient, and Competitive Economy.

2025

A high-level delegation from Turkmenistan met with ADB President Masato Kanda at ADB Headquarters in Manila. Participants acknowledged the relationship’s positive trend and expressed ADB’s commitment to achieving significant outcomes in sovereign and nonsovereign operations to support the country’s sustainable development.

ADB Vice President Yingming Yang met with Turkmenistan President Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat. ADB co-hosted with the government a high-level roundtable and reception to mark 25 years of partnership.

THE CAREC UMBRELLA

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program is a partnership of 11 countries and development partners cooperating for mutual benefit and greater regional prosperity.1 ADB serves as the CAREC secretariat and takes the lead in organizing institutional events and liaising with partner governments and institutions.

Many of ADB’s activities in Turkmenistan focus on CAREC priorities, including transport, trade facilitation, trade policy, and energy.

ADB is helping Turkmenistan achieve energy security by improving the infrastructure for transmitting electricity and exporting it to neighboring countries. With ADB-financed upgrades to its electricity grid, Turkmenistan has increased power exports to regional neighbors, including Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. ADB is also supporting strategic regional energy projects to help diversify Turkmenistan’s natural gas export markets and reduce emissions in the region.

ADB supports the improved efficiency, reliability, safety, and integration of Turkmenistan’s railways along key CAREC corridors to help boost regional trade.

In line with the CAREC Integrated Trade Agenda 2030, ADB is a leading development partner supporting Turkmenistan’s accession to World Trade Organization, which granted the country acceding country status in 2022. ADB provided technical assistance to help draft the Memorandum of Foreign Trade Regime, supported capacity-building workshops, and provided other support for the accession process.

In line with CAREC’s focus on water and agriculture, ADB is engaging on climate adaptation in agriculture and natural resource management to improve Turkmenistan’s management of scarce water resources.

In line with the CAREC Gender Strategy 2030, ADB supports implementation of government goals to improve women’s lives, including through better reproductive health and leadership opportunities.

Turkmenistan benefits from studies, knowledge sharing, and capacity-building initiatives offered through the CAREC Institute, the knowledge support arm of the CAREC Program.

THE PATH AHEAD

The long-term vision of the Government of Turkmenistan is formulated in its National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052: Reviving a New Era of a Sovereign State and the President’s program on social and economic development for 2022-2028. These strategies aim at a competitive, diversified, and knowledge-based economy driven by an innovative private sector. They call for broad economic reforms to promote higher living standards and resilient, inclusive, environmentally sustainable growth.

ADB has been a steadfast partner to Turkmenistan for 25 years. In helping support the country’s transition to a more sustainable, climate-resilient, and competitive economy, ADB’s country partnership strategy for 2024-2028 aims to support Turkmenistan’s green transformation; strengthen its economic competitiveness through diversification, private sector expansion, and human development; and promote structural reforms and institutional development. Cross-cutting priorities relate to climate change, regional cooperation and integration, gender equality, and good governance.

To encourage the green transformation, ADB is exploring follow-on support for the power sector to follow the successful National Power Grid Strengthening Project (2018-2025). ADB has approved new sources of technical assistance in wind and solar energy. The bank has also initiated support to reduce methane emissions from natural gas production and decarbonize industrial areas.

To help develop reliable, integrated transport networks that can boost trade and diversification, ADB is building on the North-South Railway Project (2011-2017) by supporting the modernization of Turkmenistan’s railway network in three phases, starting with the Ashgabat to Mary section. A recently signed memorandum of understanding with Arkadag City forms a strong basis for future cooperation on urban development by supporting a smart and green city.

To further economic competitiveness and private sector development, ADB is developing a roadmap for public-private partnerships and collaborating with the government on future private sector investments, including for small and medium-sized enterprises.

ADB’s work to promote human development covers several crucial areas, including a recently approved project to train nurses for a more robust and resilient healthcare system. Gender equality and women’s empowerment are integrated into all activities.

Finally, ADB’s support for stronger government institutions helps ensure the country’s sustainable economic development and transition to a modern market-based economy. The bank is strengthening public finance capacity, knowledge, and management through technical assistance and the digitization of processes, which fills gaps in information, improves transparency, and supports decisionmaking for good governance.

Through these broad-ranging activities, ADB looks forward to deepening its partnership with Turkmenistan to ensure the country’s positive development trajectory.

PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS, 2023-2025

In the past 3 years, ADB has made key contributions to Turkmenistan’s development as a sustainable, climate-resilient, and competitive economy, including:

ENERGY

Close cooperation on the successful implementation of the ongoing National Power Grid Strengthening Project

Low-Carbon Pathway Roadmap for the Power Sector in Turkmenistan to guide a short-term, cost-effective transition in the sector

$750,000 in technical assistance to evaluate wind potential for renewable energy development and develop a wind energy development plan

$1 million in technical assistance to support the government’s development of the country’s solar energy potential, including a first-of- its-kind pilot solar project in Arkadag City.

Study tours and workshops on energy transition

URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Memorandum of understanding signed to formalize a framework for cooperation in the areas of energy, water, and urban development related to Arkadag City

Work to introduce advanced and relevant technologies, promote water and energy savings, increase renewable energy sources, and improve water reuse

PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT AND PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS

Preparation of the Building Capacity of SME Exporters Project, which is ready for commitment

Support for policy reforms, institutional development efforts, and enhancement of the business climate

Diagnostic Report: Assessment of Policies for Advancing Private Sector Participation and Public-Private Partnerships in Turkmenistan Infrastructure

Roadmap for Developing Public-Private Partnerships in Turkmenistan

Support for three workshops, a study tour on the use of Public- Private Partnerships in Uzbekistan, and APMG Certified Public- Private Partnerships Professional (CP3P) training conducted

TRANSPORT

Preparation of the TransTurkmenistan Railway Modernization Project, which is ready for commitment

Feasibility study for the TransTurkmenistan Railway Modernization project

Prefeasibility study of container block train services between Tashkent and Turkmenbashi

Study tours abroad for experts from Turkmenistan to learn about railway development

HEALTH

Approval of the Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project, with implementation starting in December 2025.

Establishment of a long-term partnership on communicable diseases between the Turkmen State Medical University and Korea University, which resulted in signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations

Workshops in Turkmenistan, the Republic of Korea, and Uzbekistan to support the development of a new curriculum at the Turkmen State Medical University

CLIMATE ACTION

• Cooperation on implementation of Turkmenistan’s Roadmap for 2025-2026 on Strengthening International Cooperation to Implement the Goals and Objectives Stipulated by the Global Methane Pledge

• Capacity-building program and support for on-the-ground assessments of methane leaks prior to developing a strategy to reduce methane emissions

INSTITUTION STRENGTHENING

With the support of the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, improvement of the knowledge and skills of 235 government staff, of which 125 were women, regarding key macroeconomic policy issues

High-level government forum on global issues and best practices in macroeconomic management in Japan and other countries

Preparation of policy studies and recommendations to support reform processes in key areas, including exchange rates, taxation, and public investment planning

Five lectures by ADB experts on topics such as taxation regimes, exchange rates, and fiscal policy for 3,000 students at the Turkmen State Institute of Economy and Management and Turkmen State Institute of Finance

WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION ACCESSION

• Extensive support for Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization, including the drafting of the Memorandum of Foreign Trade Regime and a series of capacity-building workshops

KEY RESULTS

ADB and Turkmenistan

$4 Million in technical assistance in 2024–2025

$700 million in sovereign lending since 2000

$14 million in technical assistance since 2000

Projects

North–South Railway Results

• 288.2 kilometers of signaling, power, and telecommunications systems installed

• $20.6 billion of annual international trade supported

• 10,200 tons of carbon dioxide emissions reduced annually

• 60 staff trained

National Power Grid Strengthening Results

1,382 kilometers of 110, 220, and 500 kilovolt transmission lines constructed

11 substations across the country constructed and commissioned

Power exports increased from 3.4 to 9.3 terawatt-hours (2017–2023)

44 staff trained (including 16 women)

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

Private Sector Participation and Public–Private Partnerships

Detailed assessment and 1 roadmap for public–private partnerships developed, as well as 3 workshops on public–private partnerships for 73 government participants hosted

1 study tour and APMG CP3P training for 20 government officials conducted

Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Policy Formulation and Implementation

11 workshops hosted

235 government staff (including 125 women) trained

2 policy briefs developed

International Workshops

International Workshops in 2024

International Workshops in 2024

113 government officials sponsored to attend 54 conferences and workshops world wide in 2024