Explore the magic of İstanbul: Europe’s Most Desirable City

As we head into 2026, new lists and rankings spotlighting destinations set to shape 2026’s travel trends—and inspire upcoming travel plans —are being published across major travel platforms.

İstanbul, Türkiye’s iconic metropolis known for its cultural diversity, vibrant atmosphere, and year-round appeal, continues to strengthen its position as a top global destination. The city has topped or featured in numerous global lists and rankings, including “The 50 Best Places to Travel”, “Top 5 European Cities for City Breaks,” and “One of the best family-friendly city break destinations.” And most recently, İstanbul was awarded the Gold Award for the Most Desirable City (Europe) at the 2025 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, determined entirely by reader votes, during a ceremony at London’s National Gallery.

Readers described İstanbul as a city that “continues to surprise them with every visit,” further enhancing its reputation as a timeless, vibrant, and ever-evolving destination. With its growing global recognition, İstanbul continues to inspire travel plans for the year ahead and remains to be one of the world’s most compelling cities to explore.

İstanbul: The timeless city offering a unique mosaic of experiences

İstanbul, a vibrant crossroads of Europe and Asia, offer visitors a captivating array of travel experiences shaped by its deep-rooted history and dynamic modern life. From iconic landmarks like Hagia Sophia, Galata Tower, Blue Mosque, Basilica Cistern and the Maiden’s Tower to bustling and historical bazaars such as the Grand and Spice Bazaars and even modern malls, luxury boutiques, and designer stores reflecting the city’s contemporary lifestyle, visitors can explore countless facets of a destination that continually evolves while honouring its past.

In vibrant neighbourhoods like Taksim, Beyoğlu, Karaköy on theEuropean side, Kadıköy, Moda and Bağdat Street on the Anatolian side; the travellers can immerse themselves in the city’s lively atmosphere and diverse cultural scene. They can visit museums, art galleries and centres that merge tradition with contemporary culture and enjoy İstanbul’s growing calendar of cultural events.

No visit to İstanbul would be complete without hopping on a boat to experience the breathtaking, world-famous Bosphorus. During the cruise, the historic waterfront mansions, or yalıs, lining both shores—with their elegant architecture—create an unforgettable and uniquely İstanbul memory.

The Princes’ Islands on the other hand, one of the hidden gems of İstanbul, offer a tranquil escape from the city, combining natural beauty with cultural charm. During pleasant weather, they provide an ideal setting for leisurely exploration and a refreshing break from İstanbul’s vibrant pace.

When it comes to the culinary experiences, the city’s flavours play a defining role in elevating its allure. From MICHELIN-starred dinner tables to the simplest yet most delicious street foods; every bite reflects İstanbul’s diverse cultural heritage and creative gastronomic spirit. Visitors can start the day with the world-renowned traditional Turkish breakfast, savour classic dishes like kebabs and, mezes, explore vibrant fish markets along the Bosphorus and enjoying a break while sipping a cup of Turkish coffee accompanied by Turkish baklava or delight.

The Bucket List offers plenty of ideas to help you make the most of your visit to İstanbul. ///nCa, 27 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)