Turkmen-French Relations: Challenges and Prospects of Strategic Partnership Discussed in Paris

On 18 November 2025, a conference titled “Turkmen-French Relations: Challenges and Prospects in the Modern World” was held in the conference hall of the Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) in Paris. The event was jointly organized by IRIS and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France. It was timed to coincide with the International Year of Peace and Trust, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and the promotion of the literary heritage of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

The conference brought together representatives of diplomatic, scientific and cultural circles from both countries, research centres and academic institutions, as well as scholars from the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

Speeches were delivered by:

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France Maksat Chariyev

Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova

Former Ambassador of France to Turkmenistan Christian Lechervy

IRIS researchers Sami Ramdani and Emmanuel Linke

Lecturer at Magtymguly Turkmen State University Shamukhammet Chariyev

Participants emphasized the importance of Turkmen-French partnership and the role of Turkmenistan’s neutrality as a factor of stability. Particular attention was paid to the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Paris on 5 May 2025, which gave new momentum to cooperation in the fields of energy, ecology, digitalization and the humanitarian sphere. Progress was noted on projects within European initiatives, the development of regional transport infrastructure, and prospects for cooperation in green energy, including methane emission monitoring.

As part of the event, a book exhibition was held featuring works by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, publications by the National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, publications dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi, and materials devoted to the Year of Peace and Trust.

The event concluded with a tasting of traditional Turkmen cuisine, which became a vivid cultural highlight of the conference./// nCa, 20 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France)