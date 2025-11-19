China and Turkmenistan intend to deepen transport cooperation

On 7 November, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin paid a visit to the Minister of Motor Transport of Turkmenistan Begench Annadurdyev, the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan reports. During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on further deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the transport sector.

The meeting was also attended by Counselor-Envoy of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, Ms. Zhong Hua.

Ambassador Ji Shumin briefed the Turkmen side on the main outcomes of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the key provisions of the CPC Central Committee’s proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). He stressed that, under the strategic guidance of the heads of the two states, China-Turkmenistan relations have reached a high level and continue to develop dynamically, while cooperation in the transport sector is already yielding tangible results.

“The Chinese side is ready to comprehensively implement the important agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and further unlock the potential of bilateral transport cooperation to enhance connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries,” the embassy’s press release says.

In turn, Annadurdyev noted that transport cooperation is one of the key components of China-Turkmenistan relations and has already achieved significant success.

It was stated that the Turkmen side is interested in studying China’s advanced development experience and in deepening interaction and cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure to further expand practical cooperation between the two countries.///nCa, 19 November 2025