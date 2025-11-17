Meeting of the Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

On November 13, 2025, a meeting was held at the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan between Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

The diplomat expressed sincere gratitude for the opportunity to meet and praised the Foundation’s humanitarian work aimed at protecting children’s health and ensuring their well-being.

Warmly welcoming the UN representative, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Foundation, noted that Turkmenistan, a full member of the UN since the first years of independence, attaches great importance to productive cooperation with the Organization, covering key areas of society.

Oguljahan Atabayeva emphasized that the Charitable Foundation places special emphasis on issues related to the health, development, education, and social security of children.

As noted, the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov works closely with the UNICEF Representative Office in Turkmenistan. This was clearly demonstrated by the signing of a corresponding document at the international conference marking the 4th anniversary of the Foundation’s establishment, which took place in March of this year.

During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the International Conference “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Developing International Cooperation for Sustainable Development,” scheduled for December of this year in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

Dmitry Shlapachenko noted that all the necessary conditions are in place to hold a high-level international conference in Avaza this December. As emphasized during the meeting, under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan, in line with the philosophy defined in international relations as “Dialogue is the Guarantee of Peace,” responsibly implements gender policy targets. Work in this area is also widely covered in the media.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan was the first in the region to initiate the creation of a Women’s Dialogue among Central Asian countries. It was established at the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, with the participation of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the UN Development Programme.

Dmitry Shlapachenko emphasized that the UN highly values and supports Turkmenistan’s efforts to ensure gender equality, including women’s access to quality health care and education.

In conclusion, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, expressed confidence that the current meeting would serve as impetus for further cooperation in the interests of children and women. /// nCa, 17 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)



