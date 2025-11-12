ADB President visits Turkmenistan, meets President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

On Monday, November 10-11, 2025 – Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda made a significant visit to Turkmenistan, meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Presidential Palace in Ashgabat to strengthen the partnership between the two entities as they celebrate 25 years of collaboration.

The ADB president spoke of being inspired by Turkmenistan’s ambitious vision for its future, which embraces innovation, sustainability, and opportunity, with ADB proud to stand as a trusted partner in realizing this vision.

The discussions between the two leaders centered on collaboration under ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2024–2028 for Turkmenistan, with particular focus on several key areas.

These priorities include enhancing regional connectivity, supporting private sector development, and strengthening climate resilience. They agreed to advance cooperation in nursing education and health services, railway modernization, the energy sector, and private sector development.

Kanda outlined a vision for helping build Turkmenistan’s health systems and human capital while modernizing railways and transport systems that connect the country to new markets, advancing the energy transition, and strengthening institutions through digital transformation and entrepreneurship.

The visit came at a particularly meaningful time, coinciding with Turkmenistan’s celebration of 30 years of neutrality, the 34th anniversary of its independence, and the Year of Peace and Trust.

During the official dinner hosted by ADB for Turkmenistan government leaders on November 10, Kanda expressed his deep appreciation for the hospitality he had received since his arrival that morning, noting he had already been deeply impressed by the warmth of his welcome. He thanked President Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People for their leadership and continued trust in the partnership, as well as the Vice Premier for Foreign Affairs, Vice Premier for Finance and Economy, and the ADB Governor and Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan for the strong institutional relationship.

In his remarks, Kanda emphasized that as the partnership looks ahead to the next quarter century and beyond, ADB is committed to growing this important relationship, building on shared values and a commitment to creating lasting impact for Turkmenistan and its people. He expressed enthusiasm about charting the next chapter through innovation, shared ambition, and tangible results.

A major highlight of the visit was witnessing the signing of a €64.7 million loan agreement for the Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project, which represents ADB’s first operation in Turkmenistan’s health sector. The project will finance a new state-of-the-art nursing college in Ashgabat and is supported by a $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific. Kanda also toured the Ashgabat Nursing School, the main beneficiary of the nursing project, where he met with teachers and students who are working to strengthen Turkmenistan’s health workforce.

Additionally, Kanda held discussions with Central Bank Chairman Toyly Malikov on ongoing cooperation and future opportunities for expanded engagement. During these talks, he emphasized ADB’s readiness to proceed with new investments in priority areas and identify opportunities for broader engagement, including further support for private sector development.

Throughout his visit, Kanda stressed that while strategies are important, what truly matters is the spirit of partnership and shared purpose that underpins the work, noting that this spirit is stronger than ever. He expressed conviction that despite the achievements of the past 25 years, the best work that will truly transform lives and shape a brighter future still lies ahead for the partnership between ADB and Turkmenistan.

As is known, on May 17 of this year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Arkadag between the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank. This opens opportunities for expanding partnerships in the areas of energy, water and energy conservation, and the use of renewable energy sources in the new city, built based on the “smart city” concept. /// nCa, 12 November 2025