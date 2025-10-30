OGT 2025 Strengthens Regional Energy Cooperation

Ashgabat has successfully hosted the 30th Anniversary “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025”, bringing together more than 1,400 delegates from 70 countries and 100 exhibiting companies.

Held under the theme “Energy. Innovation. Growth.”, the forum underlined Turkmenistan’s constructive and neutral role in fostering energy cooperation across Eurasia.

Organized by the State Concern “Turkmennebit”, the State Concern “Turkmengaz”, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in collaboration with Energy Forum, OGT 2025 featured over 80 speakers and moderators from leading regional and global institutions. The Opening Plenary included H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (DEWA / ENOC), Dr. Daniel Yergin (S&P Global), Andrea Stegher (IGU), Abdulvahit Fidan (BOTAŞ) and Rovshan Najaf (SOCAR).

Deputy Chairman Batyr Amanov emphasised Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy as a symbol of reliability and sustainable partnership.

The OGT EXPO highlighted projects such as the TAPI Pipeline, Development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, and Galkynysh development, as well as hydrogen and digital technologies supporting the clean-energy transition.

The forum received extensive international media coverage through Euronews, Interfax, and regional partners, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s image as a bridge between East and West.

Planning for OGT 2026 is already underway, promising to expand the focus on AI, hydrogen, and renewable-energy partnerships.