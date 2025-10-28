Turkmenistan and Moldova Exchange Experience on Strengthening Child Protection and Family Support Systems

Chisinau, 25 October 2025 — A delegation from Turkmenistan undertook a study visit to the Republic of Moldova from 20 to 25 October to learn from Moldova’s experience in reforming its child protection and family support system. The visit was organized by UNICEF with the support of Partnerships for Every Child (P4EC).

The delegation included representatives of the Parliament (Mejlis), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, and the Office of the Prosecutor General. Its main goal was to study Moldova’s transition from institutional care to community-based services that strengthen families and promote family-based alternative care.

During the visit, the delegation met with representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, municipal authorities, and civil society organizations providing social services and programmes to support families and protect children’s rights. Participants examined Moldova’s model of deinstitutionalization — a long-term reform ensuring that every child grows up in a family rather than an institution.

“Moldova has demonstrated that sustainable change is possible when the state invests in social work, family support, and professional foster care. This approach prevents institutionalization and provides children with stability, care, and emotional security,” said Daniela Mamaliga, Director of Partnerships for Every Child.

The delegation focused on early identification and prevention services, the work of guardianship authorities, and training systems for social workers and foster parents, as well as the importance of intersectoral cooperation to ensure coordinated child protection. Moldova’s experience showed that early family support is key to preventing separation and ensuring children’s well-being.

Turkmenistan is also strengthening social work and institutional coordination for children and families. The visit contributed to exchanging knowledge and building a shared understanding of how a family-oriented approach can form the foundation of an effective child protection system.

UNICEF will continue supporting the Government of Turkmenistan in developing family support mechanisms, alternative care, inclusive education, and community-based services — so that every child can grow up in a safe and caring family environment. ///nCa, 28 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)