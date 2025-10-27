Meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan with the General director of the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Romania

On October 24, 2025, a meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Romania between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, Mr.A.Annayev and the General director of the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Romania, Mr. Dan Iancu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation. Both sides noted the steady development of Turkmen-Romanian relations, based on mutual respect and trust.

Special attention was given to the political dialogue, including upcoming consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on economic and scientific-technical cooperation, expressing mutual interest in strengthening partnership ties and advancing joint initiatives.

The importance of collaboration in the field of transit and transport connectivity was underlined, particularly within the framework of projects linking the Caspian and Black Seas.

During the meeting special attention was also given to current consular matters related to Turkmen citizens residing and studying in Romania.

Following the meeting both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the traditionally friendly ties and enhancing fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania. ///nCa, 27 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)