Turkmenistan and the Republic of Botswana establish diplomatic relations

On 20 October 2025, in New York City, at the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, a ceremony was held to sign a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Botswana.

Prior to the ceremony, a meeting was held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Aksoltan Atayeva, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Botswana to the UN, Charles Masole.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, as well as in developing bilateral political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, including interaction within international organizations, primarily within the framework of the UN.

The prospects for the development of both bilateral and multilateral relations were discussed. The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the UN agenda of mutual interest, such as strengthening peace and trust, promoting preventive diplomacy, and sustainable development.

During the conversation, Ambassador A.Atayeva, on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan, invited the Government of Botswana to participate in the upcoming International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

At the end of the meeting, the parties congratulated the governments and peoples of Turkmenistan and Botswana on the establishment of diplomatic relations, emphasizing that this step would provide an important impetus for further strengthening bilateral ties and developing long-term partnership. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 22 October 2025