ADNOC Strengthens Relationships with Partners in Turkmenistan at OGT 2025

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — ADNOC, which launched the international energy investment company XRG in 2024, is bringing its largest-ever delegation to Oil & Gas Turkmenistan (OGT 2025) this year, with participation through a prominent and interactive stand, Diamond Sponsorship, and executive speakers at the conference. The 30th edition of the landmark event will take place 22-24 October 2025 in Ashgabat.

The participation underscores OGT 2025’s role as a premier global platform for advancing energy cooperation and enables XRG to continue building on ADNOC’s legacy of responsible global leadership, pursuing its mission to deliver energy for growth, value for partners, and a sustainable global future.

A Milestone Year for ADNOC and XRG

XRG is ADNOC’s responsible, disciplined investor committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders, the UAE and its global partners, including those in Turkmenistan. The company’s commitment to the country was demonstrated in May of this year, when it secured a 38% stake in the offshore Block I gas concession under a Production Sharing Contract with Turkmennebit, Hazarnebit, and PETRONAS. This marks a major expansion of its activities in the in the Caspian region.

The deal, which includes gas sharing with Turkmengaz, was one of five successful international gas transactions the company has announced since its formation. The long-term partnership enhances the strong relationship between the UAE and Turkmenistan while providing a platform for even further collaboration in the years ahead.

Producing around 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, Block I provides access to more than seven trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources and has strong potential for future growth. The asset strengthens energy security, enhances economic growth and delivers long-term value for the local community.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in our global growth strategy and builds on the strengthening relationship between the UAE and Turkmenistan,” said Mohamed Al Aryani, President of International Gas at XRG. “It expands our resource base in the Caspian region and reflects our ambition to be a reliable supplier of cleaner energy to meet the world’s evolving needs.”

ADNOC’s planned new office in Ashgabat is expected to open in the coming months, serving as a base for further collaboration, capability development, and innovation.

Other successful transactions announced by ADNOC, through XRG, include a stake in Rio Grande, one of the largest LNG projects in the United States, an investment in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin and the formation of Arcius Energy in Egypt, a joint venture focused on natural gas. These agreements compliment ADNOC’s partnership in Turkmenistan to build a strong and diverse global natural gas and LNG portfolio.



Alignment with OGT 2025 Objectives

The Diamond Partnership comes as OGT 2025 prepares to welcome record international participation. ADNOC’s involvement adds depth to the forum, emphasising the importance of gas development, energy security and sustainable growth that can support the global energy transition.

The company’s values of reliability, partnership and innovation align with OGT 2025’s theme, “Energy. Innovation. Growth.” As an official partner, ADNOC will contribute to high-level discussions on infrastructure, diversification and regional supply — supporting Turkmenistan’s ambition to attract sustained investment and strengthen energy co-operation across Eurasia.

Building for the Future

Through a partnership-driven approach, ADNOC is advancing energy security, technology transfer and infrastructure development, helping unlock Turkmenistan’s gas potential, while supporting global supply diversification.

As OGT 2025 convenes leaders from across the energy world, ADNOC stands ready to contribute their expertise and partnership to advance the shared goal of secure, sustainable energy development for Turkmenistan and beyond.

For more detailed information, visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 18 October 2025