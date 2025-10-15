Türkiye’s Cruise Tourism Hits 12-Year Peak with 1.5 million Passengers Across 18 Ports

Türkiye’s 18 cruise ports welcomed nearly 1,5 million passengers by the end of August this year—marking the highest arriving number in the last 12 years—which highlights the country’s growing allure as a premier cruise destination.

With more than 8,000 kilometres of breathtaking coastline at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Türkiye stands out as a premier port of call and a world-class travel destination. According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s data, in the first eight months of this year, the country experienced a historic surge in cruise tourism, welcomingnearly 1.5 million passengers across 18 ports. Representing the strongest performance in the last 12 years, this milestone firmly establishes Türkiye as one of the world’s most desirable cruise destinations.

Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black Sea, Türkiye welcomes more cruise passengers each year, opening doors to new adventures and uniting cultures alongside its stunning shores. This year, the country’s passenger numbers increased by 56% compared to 2023 and by 18% compared to 2024.

In August alone, Turkish ports handled 357,646 passengers—a record-breaking figure marking the highest monthly total ever recorded.

Alongside this surge in passenger figures, the number of cruises increased by 17% reaching 878 this year compared to 753 in 2024. Notably, an increasing number of voyages are now designating Türkiye as their home port, which means international visitors are spending more time in the country, further contributing to the national economy.

Türkiye is projected to surpass the 600,000-passenger target by the end of the season, achieving a 130% increase compared to last year, following the historic peak reached in the first eight months of the year. The steady growth of cruise tourism is supported by new routes, sustained investments, and strengthened port infrastructure, which together attract more cruise operators and encourage longer passenger stays in Türkiye.

New Routes Boost the Economy

Cruise tourism not only increases overall tourism revenues but also brings significant economic and cultural vitality to port cities nationwide. With the inclusion of Çanakkale, Sinop, Trabzon, Samsun, and Marmaris alongside established hubs such as Kuşadası and İstanbul, cruise itineraries are expanding, and local economies are reaping the benefits.

Each port city in Türkiye offers its own unique attractions. İstanbul leads the way with Galataport, a world-class terminal that has redefined the city’s waterfront and elevated its role as a global cruise hub. Kuşadası, meanwhile, stands out with a wealth of cultural and natural treasures, ranging from the ancient city of Ephesus to the lush oasis of Şirince, recognised as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages, and the Michelin-acclaimed gastronomic hub of Urla in İzmir. Çanakkale welcomes passengers with the Gallipoli Peninsula, where the Dardanelles (Gallipoli) Campaign took place during World War I and is recognised on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List as the best-preserved battlefield globally, as well as the legendary ruins of UNESCO-listed Troy and the award-winning Troy Museum at its entrances.

While Sinop, where the deep blue and dark green of the Black Sea meet, captivates with its natural beauty, Trabzon draws voyagers with its highlands and the iconic Sümela Monastery. The historic port city of the Black Sea, Samsun, on the other hand, enchants visitors with its coastline and rich cultural heritage spanning from the Neolithic era to the Turkish War of Independence. Marmaris also impresses with its pristine bays, vibrant marina life, and robust tourism infrastructure, providing cruise passengers with a seamless blend of natural beauty and modern comfort.

Together, these diverse ports enrich the experiences of cruise passengers in Türkiye while ensuring that the economic benefits are shared across regions. Looking ahead, Türkiye’s ongoing investments in port infrastructure, combined with its unmatched cultural heritage and natural beauty, promise to strengthen further its role as a leading hub for global cruise tourism. ///nCa, 15 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)