A Step Toward Strengthening Positions on the International Stage: Turkmenistan Streamlines the Work of Its Missions to International Organizations

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed a Resolution approving the Regulation on the Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan to International Organizations.

The document was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Regulation on the Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan to International Organizations was developed based on the Constitution and relevant legislation of Turkmenistan, as well as universally recognized norms of international law.

It defines the activities and authorities of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Missions, outlining their main functions and objectives. They include maintaining official interstate relations within the respective international organizations, representing and protecting the rights and interests of Turkmenistan and its citizens, implementing the country’s foreign policy, maintaining systematic dialogue with international organizations, and more.

Turkmenistan continues to take consistent steps to strengthen partnerships with the UN, OSCE, OIC, ECO, and other international organizations to implement initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and deepening cooperation in environmental, humanitarian, and other areas.

Currently, Turkmenistan is a member of 54 international organizations, and has officially appointed permanent representatives to 19 of them. ///nCa, 9 October 2025