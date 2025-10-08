Cappadocia’s Ortahisar Earns a Spot on the World’s Most Beautiful Villages in 2025

Cappadocia, renowned for being one of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders with its iconic fairy chimneys and hot-air balloon rides, has once again captured international recognition. Ortahisar, a historic village at the heart of the region, has recently earned a spot on Forbes’ 2025 list of ‘The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Villages, reaffirming Cappadocia’s status as a destination of unparalleled beauty and cultural significance.

Ortahisar is a standout destination that deserves to be on every traveller’s bucket list in the region. It is lying about six kilometres from Ürgüp, which is the largest settlement in Cappadocia, and it blends Cappadocia’s distinctive rock-carved architecture with its ancient castle and skies filled with hot-air balloons.

Timeless Charm with Vernacular Architecture

Referring to the region’s volcanic topography, Forbes portrays Ortahisar as rising from the Cappadocian earth like a forgotten monolith beneath a basalt sky streaked with apricot and ash. Over millions of years, rain and wind shaped the soft volcanic layers created by eruptions from Mount Erciyes, Hasandağ, and Güllüdağ, giving rise to the region’s iconic fairy chimneys. And this unique landscape, sculpted by nature and time, has become the defining hallmark of Cappadocia’s breathtaking scenery.

At the town’s heart rises Ortahisar Castle— a towering fairy chimney in disguise. Thought to have been carved during the Hittite period, the castle features caves, dovecotes, and labyrinthine tunnels, and is regarded as one of the world’s first multi-storey settlements. Today, it stands as one of the highest vantage points in the region, offering spectacular panoramic views.

Ortahisar also boasts fine examples of Cappadocia’s vernacular architecture clustered around its base. Stone alleys, lined with apricot stalls and rose-scented tea gardens, wind their way toward scenic valleys.

Historically, carved-out storage spaces in these valleys preserved local products, such as apples, potatoes, oranges, and lemons, which were brought in from the Mediterranean. The area is also home to fascinating churches and monasteries, including Sarıca Church, Cambazlı Church, Tavşanlı Church, the Balkan Deresi churches, and Hallaç Deresi Monastery, reflecting Cappadocia’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

Land of Fairy Tales

Cappadocia’s attractions extend far beyond this remarkable town. This enchanting region, which welcomed over 4.37 million visitors to its museums and archaeological sites last year, provides unforgettable experiences, ranging from mysterious underground cities and rock-carved churches to intricate cave hotels that blend breathtaking architecture with contemporary comfort. Visitors can also enjoy spa treatments in luxurious cave hotels, take horseback rides among the striking rock formations, or participate in pottery workshops where they can create their own art. All of these experiences are complemented by Cappadocian cuisine, which draws on Turkish and Anatolian culinary traditions as well as the local terroir.

Signature dishes, often combining tender meats with regional fruits in the area’s famous clay pots, and exquisite wines crafted from the region’s tuff soil, make dining in Cappadocia a truly memorable experience. Recently, Cappadocia earned a place on the MICHELIN Guide’s Türkiye map, further cementing its reputation as a world-class destination for both cultural and gastronomic tourism. ///nCa, 8 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)