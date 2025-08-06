Turkmenistan and Russia Strengthen Strategic Partnership: Russian Delegation Participates in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 5 August 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, received the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev, who led the Russian delegation during a working visit to Turkmenistan. The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, grounded in mutual trust, shared values, and historical ties.

As Dmitry Patrushev noted, the relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are characterized by a strategic partnership, which positively impacts trade and economic ties. “The trade turnover between our countries has increased by nearly a third this year. We hope for further development of relations in the spirit of mutual respect to strengthen fruitful cooperation,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

On the same day, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Dmitry Patrushev, during which they discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation and joint efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea ecosystem. Particular attention was given to agricultural products, which have seen a rise in trade. Russia expressed its readiness to increase supplies of food products and mineral fertilizers to Turkmenistan.

Ecology, including environmental protection and the preservation of the Caspian Sea, as well as cooperation in geology and subsoil use, were identified as promising areas of collaboration.

***

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, participated in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Awaza.

At the Parliamentary Forum, organized for the first time as part of the Conference, the senator underscored the importance of the discussed topics, including energy, transport, and ecology, for sustainable development. He highlighted Russia’s contribution to supporting such countries, including debt relief and the provision of approximately $1 billion in annual aid, as well as showcasing Russia’s logistical and energy capabilities.

“This Conference is not only about countries without access to the sea but also concerns the interests of all humanity. Addressing their challenges is a contribution to sustainable development,” Konstantin Kosachev stated. He also emphasized the role of parliamentarians in strengthening international law and national legislation to achieve the UN’s goals.

During the visit, Konstantin Kosachev was received by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and held a meeting with the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova. The discussions covered bilateral cooperation, interaction within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and prospects for holding the second Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States and Russia (5+1) in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 6 August 2025